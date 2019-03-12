Chennai City’s fairy-tale season: How the I-League title was won

Chennai City won their first ever I-League title on Saturday. They were locked in battle with East Bengal on the last day with the latter being one point below them. Chennai ensured that the difference between the two sides remain the same at the end of the matchday by beating Minerva Punjab 3-1 and finishing the season on 43 points. East Bengal beat Gokulam Kerala 2-1 and finished second with 42 points.

Advertising

Chennai City took the league by storm in the first 10 matches, winning seven, drawing two and scoring 21 goals in the process. They have been playing in Coimbatore since last season and entered the I-League only the year before.

But Chennai started slipping up in the second half of the season, losing three of their latter 10 matches. In this time, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal and league debutants Real Kashmir caught up with them and the I-League was a four-way race for most of 2019.

Real Kashmir fell out after losing 2-1 to East Bengal in their shifted home match in New Delhi and Churchill Brothers eventually fell out but they delayed Chennai City’s celebrations by beating them 3-2 on March 1.

On the final match day, the equation was that East Bengal had to beat Gokulam and then hope that Chennai City draw or lose their match against Minerva. Both sides were dealing with big absences up front. For Chennai City, it was Nestor Gordillo, who was serving a suspension after accumulating four yellow cards while East Bengal’s Jobby Justin was handed a six-match ban earlier in the week.

Advertising

Chennai City started their match on the backfoot, conceding a goal in the first half. East Bengal were tied 0-0 with Gokulam at the same time and the teams were level on points, with Chennai being ahead on goal difference. East Bengal But Chennai equalised in the second half and went on to score two more in the latter stages of the match. Although beat Gokulam 2-1 despite conceding first in the second half, Chennai’s victory meant that they could only settle for a second place finish