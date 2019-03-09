Chennai City FC win maiden title as I-League provides last day drama yet again

Chennai City FC came from behind and beat Minerva Punjab 3-1 to ensure that they become the first team from Tamil Nadu to win the I-League title. The win comes at the end of a season for most of which they have been the dominant force in the league. East Bengal, however, caught up with them towards the end and they needed to win the match and hope for Chennai to lose to win the title.

At the end of the first half however, East Bengal were a whisker away from toppling Chennai from the top of the table. The latter were trailing Minerva 1-0 in Coimbatore while East Bengal and Gokulam Kerala were locked at 0-0 in Kozhikode. However Chennai City won a penalty in the second half which Pedro Manzi converted.

Gaurav Bora then scored a brace in the last half hour of the match to hand Chennai the title. East Bengal scored two goals in this time, but none of it mattered as Chennai were winning the match around 180 kilometres to the west of Coimbatore.

Chennai City ended on top of the league table with 43 points, one more than East Bengal who finished second in yet another photo finish. East Bengal’s bid to end their 15-year-old wait for the top-flight title continued even after they won their game against Gokulam Kerala.

Manzi finished as the joint top-scorer of the league alongside Willis Plaza of Churchill Brothers with 21 goals.

For Chennai City FC, founded by two young football-loving owners based out of the southern metropolis, the triumph is nothing short of a dream.

The club has exhibited immense vision in its short existence, right from the appointment of and freedom given to Singaporean coach Nawas.

From scouting and building the team for the season, to getting on board top European club FC Basel as part owners of the club in a landmark deal earlier in the year, he had a free hand, and it paid rich dividends.