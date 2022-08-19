Chelsea’s Kante facing weeks out with muscle injury

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante will be out for a few weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained during the clash with Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.
Kante went to ground with the problem in the 2-2 draw with Spurs before being replaced and Tuchel was not optimistic about the French World Cup-winner’s availability in the coming days. “We’re talking about weeks, which is not good news. We’re disappointed and sad because N’Golo was super fit,” Tuchel said ahead of Sunday’s clash at Leeds United.
Tuchel added that striker Armando Broja and midfielder Mateo Kovacic would also miss the Leeds game with injury.
Watch live as Thomas Tuchel previews our trip to Leeds! https://t.co/acYnLHYe6h
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 19, 2022
Chelsea completed the signing of Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan on a six-year deal earlier on Friday, with British media saying they paid an initial 12.6 million pounds ($14.91 million) for the 19-year-old.They have been linked with moves for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana and Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
“As long as the transfer window is open, there are always possibilities. The focus is on what we have, not what we could have,” Tuchel said, before addressing potential departures before the window shuts on Sept. 1.”We’ll not comment on our players and we will not encourage our players to go out at the moment,” Tuchel said.
Subscriber Only Stories
“We had a couple of training sessions with 18 players, with one game a week this isn’t a problem… but if you look what is coming, we’ll need a lot of quality players to be competitive.”
Supertech demolition: Deadline 9 days away, charging process of one tower completed
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination for AIFF president’s post
How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry’s take-down procedures lack transparency
His stock down in BJP, Dilip Ghosh subject of TMC rumours again
Durand Cup 2022: FC Goa bounce back with a 1-0 win over Indian Air Force
Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt
48-year-old man ‘involved in terror funding’ held: Delhi Police
‘Man United owners want to win, want fans behind the club’: Ten Hag on protests before Liverpool game
Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 song Chola Chola: An ode to Vikram’s Aditya Karikalan
Pak appoints veteran banker Jameel Ahmad as new governor of central bank
Inflation ‘unacceptably and uncomfortably’ high: RBI Governor at MPC meet
CBI FIR against Sisodia, 14 others alleges ‘diversion of funds to public servants’