Premier League 2022, Chelsea vs Tottenham Live Score Updates: Tuchel’s Chelsea vs Conte’s Spurs at Stamford Bridge

Premier League 2022, Chelsea vs Tottenham (CHE vs TOT) Live Football Score Streaming Online: Tottenham is seeking just a second victory at Stamford Bridge since the Premier League started in 1992 when it travels across London to play Chelsea in the headline game of the second round. Indeed, the last five meetings between the teams have all been won by Chelsea, which handed out three humbling losses to Tottenham in January.
That left Antonio Conte, the Tottenham manager who used to be in charge of Chelsea, to reflect on the distance between his current and old team. Tottenham has improved since than and started the season with a 4-1 win against Southampton. Chelsea opened with a 1-0 win at Everton.
Follow live score and updates of CHE vs TOT from London below.
Chelsea have won 77 encounters with Tottenham while Spurs have come away with the victory on 55 occasions. They have drawn 41 times. Who will come away with the victory tonight?
In the other match of the evening, newcomers Nottingham Forest are leading West Ham United by 1-0 after an Awoniyi strike. It's already the 88th minute and Forest is on the verge of their first victory of the season
Chelsea are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League meetings against Spurs. Will the dominance end tonight or will Spurs fall victim to another Chelsea onslaught.
Chelsea and Tottenham have always been a rivalry that has intrigued fans and players alike. Though, not as fierce as the Arsenal vs Tottenham rivalry, this one has given us moments aplenty.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Kanté, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Sterling
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Bentacur, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Son, Kane
Two teams who had a very contrasting start of the season lock horns with Chelsea just stuttering past Everton last week and Tottenham blowing away a hapless Southampton. Tonight, the two traditional London rivals will add a more intriguing chapter to their rivalry. After a long time, Tottenham seemingly has an upper hand over the Blues. With players like Son Heung-min and Harry Kane already looking like threats, Chelsea will have a hard time keeping up with them in the defensive third.