Premier League 2022, Chelsea vs Tottenham Live Score Updates: Tuchel’s Chelsea vs Conte’s Spurs at Stamford Bridge

Premier League 2022, Chelsea vs Tottenham (CHE vs TOT) Live Football Score Streaming Online: Tottenham is seeking just a second victory at Stamford Bridge since the Premier League started in 1992 when it travels across London to play Chelsea in the headline game of the second round. Indeed, the last five meetings between the teams have all been won by Chelsea, which handed out three humbling losses to Tottenham in January.

That left Antonio Conte, the Tottenham manager who used to be in charge of Chelsea, to reflect on the distance between his current and old team. Tottenham has improved since than and started the season with a 4-1 win against Southampton. Chelsea opened with a 1-0 win at Everton.

Follow live score and updates of CHE vs TOT from London below.