scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: When And Where To Watch

Chelsea vs Tottenham Live Football Score Streaming: The Chelsea vs Tottenham match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

By: Sports Desk |
August 14, 2022 5:47:48 pm
Chelsea face Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Live Football Score Streaming: Two teams who had a very contrasting start of the season lock horns on Saturday, with Chelsea just stuttering past Everton last week and Tottenham blowing away a hapless Southampton. On Sunday, the two traditional London rivals will add a more intriguing chapter to their rivalry. After a long time, Tottenham seemingly has an upper hand over the Blues. With players like Son Heung-min and Harry Kane already looking like threats, Chelsea will have a hard time keeping up with them in the defensive third.

When will the Chelsea vs Tottenham match be played?

The Chelsea vs Tottenham match will be played on Sunday, August 14.

Where will the Chelsea vs Tottenham match be played?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...Premium
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weightPremium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...

The Chelsea vs Tottenham match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

What time will the Chelsea vs Tottenham match start?

The Chelsea vs Tottenham match will start at 9 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Tottenham match?

The Chelsea vs Tottenham match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Tottenham match?

Advertisement

The Chelsea vs Tottenham match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 05:47:48 pm

Most Popular

1

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

2

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

3

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

4

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
Explained: Why has Johnson and Johnson decided to discontinue its talc-ba...
Explained: Why has Johnson and Johnson decided to discontinue its talc-ba...
Hashtag Politics | BJP, Congress wrangle over Partition video, 'missing' ...
Hashtag Politics | BJP, Congress wrangle over Partition video, 'missing' ...
Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly ...
Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly ...
Vinayak Mete, the Maratha quota votary killed in road accident

Vinayak Mete, the Maratha quota votary killed in road accident

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?
Explained

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?
Express Opinion

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?

Premium
On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Darlings' director Jasmeet Reen

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'

As India turns 75, a look at defining cultural moments that shaped it

As India turns 75, a look at defining cultural moments that shaped it

Premium
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Premium
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi hosts India’s Commonwealth Games contingent
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 14: Latest News