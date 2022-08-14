Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: When And Where To Watch

August 14, 2022 5:47:48 pm
Chelsea vs Tottenham Live Football Score Streaming: Two teams who had a very contrasting start of the season lock horns on Saturday, with Chelsea just stuttering past Everton last week and Tottenham blowing away a hapless Southampton. On Sunday, the two traditional London rivals will add a more intriguing chapter to their rivalry. After a long time, Tottenham seemingly has an upper hand over the Blues. With players like Son Heung-min and Harry Kane already looking like threats, Chelsea will have a hard time keeping up with them in the defensive third.
When will the Chelsea vs Tottenham match be played?
The Chelsea vs Tottenham match will be played on Sunday, August 14.
Where will the Chelsea vs Tottenham match be played?
The Chelsea vs Tottenham match will be played at Stamford Bridge.
What time will the Chelsea vs Tottenham match start?
The Chelsea vs Tottenham match will start at 9 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Tottenham match?
The Chelsea vs Tottenham match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.
How to watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Tottenham match?
The Chelsea vs Tottenham match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
