scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch?

Premier League 2022, Chelsea vs Manchester United Football Match Live Score Streaming Online: Manchester United clash with Chelsea on Saturday.

Chelsea's Mason Mount (L) and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes. (Reuters, AP photos)

Premier League, Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Streaming Details: Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United have lacked consistency, especially away from home this season. The team came back from the international break and got humiliated 6-3 away from home in the Manchester Derby, and followed it up with a few unconvincing results in Europe and in the league.

On Wednesday, however, United sprung into action by winning another massive matchup in their bid to make the top four, beating Tottenham at home.

Under new manager Graham Potter, Chelsea have slowly picked up momentum and points to make it back into the top four. United have their work cut out, especially considering their form away from home.

Here is all you need to know about the clash between the Top 4 contenders:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...Premium
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...

When will the Chelsea vs Manchester United match be played?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United match will be played on Saturday, October 22.

Where will the Chelsea vs Manchester United match be played?

Advertisement

The Chelsea vs Manchester United match will be played at Stamford Bridge, London.

What time will the Chelsea vs Manchester United match start?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United match will start at 10 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Manchester United match?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Manchester United match?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 06:51:10 pm
Next Story

Need global pandemic accord for faster development, delivery of vaccines: Adar Poonawalla

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virender Sehwag birthday
Virender Sehwag birthday special: A glimpse of his storied career
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 22: Latest News