Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch?

Premier League, Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Streaming Details: Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United have lacked consistency, especially away from home this season. The team came back from the international break and got humiliated 6-3 away from home in the Manchester Derby, and followed it up with a few unconvincing results in Europe and in the league.

On Wednesday, however, United sprung into action by winning another massive matchup in their bid to make the top four, beating Tottenham at home.

Under new manager Graham Potter, Chelsea have slowly picked up momentum and points to make it back into the top four. United have their work cut out, especially considering their form away from home.

Here is all you need to know about the clash between the Top 4 contenders:

When will the Chelsea vs Manchester United match be played?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United match will be played on Saturday, October 22.

Where will the Chelsea vs Manchester United match be played?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United match will be played at Stamford Bridge, London.

What time will the Chelsea vs Manchester United match start?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United match will start at 10 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Manchester United match?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Manchester United match?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.