Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Updates: United looking to go unbeaten in four

Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Score Streaming Online: Tight defensive battle anticipated in London.

Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Score Updates: Chelsea face Manchester United in Saturday’s marquee Premier League fixture. While Chelsea are coming off a midweek draw at Brentford, United bagged all three points at home against Tottenham Hotspur. United occupy fifth place in the table with 19 points from 10 games, just a point behind Chelsea. Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in their squad for Saturday’s Premier League game at Chelsea.