scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Live now

Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Updates: United looking to go unbeaten in four

Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Commentary and Score Updates: Man United are fifth in the Premier League on 19 points, one behind fourth-placed Chelsea after 10 games.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 22, 2022 9:31:45 pm
Chelsea | Manchester United | Chelsea vs Manchester UnitedChelsea vs Manchester United Live Score Streaming Online: Tight defensive battle anticipated in London.

Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Score Updates: Chelsea face Manchester United in Saturday’s marquee Premier League fixture. While Chelsea are coming off a midweek draw at Brentford, United bagged all three points at home against Tottenham Hotspur. United occupy fifth place in the table with 19 points from 10 games, just a point behind Chelsea. Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in their squad for Saturday’s Premier League game at Chelsea.

Follow CHE vs MUN live score and updates below

Live Blog

Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Football Score Online and Updates: Premier League 2022, CHE vs MUN live action below.  

21:31 (IST)22 Oct 2022
Chelsea vs Manchester United Live: Chelsea looking for fourth consecutive league clean sheet

Chelsea's last 5 league results:

0-0 vs Brentford (A)
2-0 vs Aston Villa (A)
3-0 vs Wolves (H)
2-1 vs Crystal Palace (A)
2-1 vs West Ham (H)  <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="und" dir="ltr">😁<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CheMun?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CheMun</a> <a href="https://t.co/odYExJkf4p">pic.twitter.com/odYExJkf4p</a></p>&mdash; Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC/status/1583845273054257152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 22, 2022</a></blockquote>

21:25 (IST)22 Oct 2022
Chelsea vs Manchester United Live: Manchester United have won 3 of their last 5

United's last 5 league results:

2-0 vs Tottenham Hotspur (H)
0-0 vs Newcastle United (H)
2-1 vs Everton (A)
3-6 vs Manchester City (A)
3-1 vs Arsenal (H)

21:20 (IST)22 Oct 2022
Chelsea vs Manchester United Live: Recent PL form

Chelsea last five fixtures – DWWWD 
Manchester United last five fixtures – WDWLW

21:20 (IST)22 Oct 2022
Chelsea vs Manchester United Live: Head to Head

Chelsea wins: 55
Manchester United wins: 81
Draws: 55

21:12 (IST)22 Oct 2022
Chelsea vs Manchester United Live: Throwback before live action
21:12 (IST)22 Oct 2022
Chelsea vs Manchester United Live: Home team in the house
21:11 (IST)22 Oct 2022
Chelsea vs Manchester United Live: CHE starting XI confirmed
21:08 (IST)22 Oct 2022
Chelsea vs Manchester United Live: MUN starting XI confirmed

Playing XI - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Eriksen, Casemiro, Fernandes, Antony, Rashford, Sancho.

SUBS - Heaton, Lindelof, Malacia, Fred, McTominay, Pellistri, Iqbal, Elanga, Garnacho.

More from Sports
Sagar Dangi wins two medals in ISSF World Championship
Sagar Dangi wins two medals in ISSF World Championship
Chia-Soh go flat out, blow away Satwik-Chirag in Denmark Open quarters
Chia-Soh go flat out, blow away Satwik-Chirag in Denmark Open quarters
Stopping England’s Jos Buttler could be key for Afghanistan
Stopping England’s Jos Buttler could be key for Afghanistan
Argentina fear no one at World Cup, says Lionel Messi
Argentina fear no one at World Cup, says Lionel Messi
Hockey India League return on the cards
Hockey India League return on the cards
More from Sports >>
21:05 (IST)22 Oct 2022
Chelsea vs Manchester United Live: Hello and Welcome

Manchester United face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday night. Regarding team news, Cristiano Ronaldo has not been included in United's squad to play Chelsea. Stay tuned for live updates.

Chelsea vs Manchester United (CHE vs MUN) Premier League 2022 Live Football Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates:

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 08:50:36 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments