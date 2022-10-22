Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Updates: United looking to go unbeaten in four

Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Score Streaming Online: Tight defensive battle anticipated in London.
Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Score Updates: Chelsea face Manchester United in Saturday’s marquee Premier League fixture. While Chelsea are coming off a midweek draw at Brentford, United bagged all three points at home against Tottenham Hotspur. United occupy fifth place in the table with 19 points from 10 games, just a point behind Chelsea. Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in their squad for Saturday’s Premier League game at Chelsea.
Follow CHE vs MUN live score and updates below
Live Blog
Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Football Score Online and Updates: Premier League 2022, CHE vs MUN live action below.
Chelsea's last 5 league results:
0-0 vs Brentford (A)
2-0 vs Aston Villa (A)
3-0 vs Wolves (H)
2-1 vs Crystal Palace (A)
2-1 vs West Ham (H) <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="und" dir="ltr">😁<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CheMun?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CheMun</a> <a href="https://t.co/odYExJkf4p">pic.twitter.com/odYExJkf4p</a></p>— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC/status/1583845273054257152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 22, 2022</a></blockquote>
United's last 5 league results:
2-0 vs Tottenham Hotspur (H)
0-0 vs Newcastle United (H)
2-1 vs Everton (A)
3-6 vs Manchester City (A)
3-1 vs Arsenal (H)
Chelsea last five fixtures – DWWWD
Manchester United last five fixtures – WDWLW
Chelsea wins: 55
Manchester United wins: 81
Draws: 55
Playing XI - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Eriksen, Casemiro, Fernandes, Antony, Rashford, Sancho.
SUBS - Heaton, Lindelof, Malacia, Fred, McTominay, Pellistri, Iqbal, Elanga, Garnacho.
More from Sports
Manchester United face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday night. Regarding team news, Cristiano Ronaldo has not been included in United's squad to play Chelsea. Stay tuned for live updates.