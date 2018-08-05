Chelsea vs Manchester City, Community Shield: Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Streaming, TV Channel, Timings in IST

Chelsea vs Manchester City, Community Shield Live: Chelsea will face Manchester City. (Source: Reuters) Chelsea vs Manchester City, Community Shield Live: Chelsea will face Manchester City. (Source: Reuters)

Chelsea vs Manchester City, Community Shield Live: The English Premier League footballing action is about to be kicked off from next month, and the first silverware will be up for grabs as FA Cup Champions Chelsea face Premier League Champions Manchester City in the traditional Community Shield match. Even though it is just a pre-season trophy, for new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, the match is an opportunity to go past City manager Pep Guardiola and build faith among the fans. City will be eager to kick off the season from where they left the previous one, with an easy win over the rivals.

When is Chelsea vs Manchester City Community Shield match?

Chelsea vs Manchester City Community Shield match will be played on Sunday, August 5, 2018.

Where is Chelsea vs Manchester City Community Shield match played?

Chelsea vs Manchester City Community Shield match will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

What time does Chelsea vs Manchester City Community Shield match start?

Chelsea vs Manchester City Community Shield match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea vs Manchester City Community Shield match?

The Chelsea vs Manchester City Community Shield match will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English commentary.

How do I follow Chelsea vs Manchester City Community Shield match live online?

The Chelsea vs Manchester City Community Shield match can be live streamed on Sony LIV. For Live commentary and updates, you can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com

