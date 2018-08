Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Score, Community Shield Live Streaming: Chelsea vs Manchester City in curtain-raiser at Wembley

Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Score: Chelsea coach Mauricio Sarri will begin this season campaign as his side plays against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in Community Shield. Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Score: Chelsea coach Mauricio Sarri will begin this season campaign as his side plays against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in Community Shield.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Score, Community Shield Live Streaming: Chelsea’s new coach Mauricio Sarri will see how his side measure up against English champions Manchester City in the season’s traditional curtain-raiser at Wembley. FA Cup champions Chelsea will hope for a season beginning trophy even though the importance of this match is dimished even more this year due to stars missing three weeks after the FIFA World Cup including Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Michy Batshuayi, N’Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud. Even City will be missing key players including star midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling but Pep Guardiola might hand Riyad Mahrez debut.