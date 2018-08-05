Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Score, Community Shield Live Streaming: Chelsea vs Manchester City in curtain-raiser at Wembley

Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Score, Community Shield Live Streaming: Chelsea’s new coach Mauricio Sarri will see how his side measure up against English champions Manchester City in the season’s traditional curtain-raiser at Wembley. FA Cup champions Chelsea will hope for a season beginning trophy even though the importance of this match is dimished even more this year due to stars missing three weeks after the FIFA World Cup including Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Michy Batshuayi, N’Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud. Even City will be missing key players including star midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling but Pep Guardiola might hand Riyad Mahrez debut.
Community Shield Live Score: Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Updates
Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Score, Community Shield Live Streaming: Manchester City summer signing Riyad Mahrez is available for the Community Shield match. The 27-year-old sustained an ankle injury last weekend but has been able to train ahead of the Wembley showpiece. Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are the only players not to return to the group after the World Cup, with manager Pep Guardiola planning to go on condition over quality.
The squads for both the sides have arrived at Wembley.
Maurizio Sarri’s appointment as Chelsea manager, to replace Antonio Conte, who lifted the Premier League title in his first season two years ago, came as a bit of a hard pill to swallow for the fans. Much was reported about Conte’s tough relations with the management – Chelsea’s farewell message on the website to Conte was just 61 words. But after a pre-season that sprung up a few positives coupled with a few negatives, the fans still remain unsure on what Sarri brings to the table.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Community Shield match between FA Cup winners Chelsea and English champions Manchester City as the two raise the curtain for the new season. Even though it is just a pre-season trophy, for new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, the match is an opportunity to go past City manager Pep Guardiola and build faith among the fans.
