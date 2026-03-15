Chelsea to approach PGMOL over referee’s bizarre interruption of team huddle

Chelsea’s team huddles around the ball just seconds before kickoff was already an unusual sight in the Premier League since Liam Rosenior took over as head coach. On Saturday, it became an even more bizarre sight when standing right in the middle of the huddle was referee Paul Tierney. While that made for a rather comic sight, Rosenior himself wasn’t too impressed and said after the match, which Chelsea lost to Newcastle United 1-0 at home, that he will take the matter up with the Professional Game Match Official Limited (PGMOL).
Before the Premier League match against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge, referee Tierney took hold of the ball next to the center circle – only to soon find himself surrounded by the Chelsea team. Starman Cole Palmer was even seen placing his arms around the shoulders of Tierney, who looked slightly bemused as a team talk took place with him in the middle of it.
Chelsea’s pregame team huddle today had a special guest—the referee. 😂 pic.twitter.com/9fIcdCJEzx
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 14, 2026
Rosenior said after the match that he was “disappointed” that Tierney got involved in the huddle and stated that the latter should have focussed on his job. Rosenior felt that Chelsea were wrongfully denied a penalty. “If Paul had focused more on his job, which was to make the right decision, we have a penalty today,” Rosenior said.
“So,” he added, “let’s focus on the things that are important. My team showing unity is not as important as getting the decisions right on the pitch.” Rosenior felt his players did nothing wrong.
“I want to protect my players. I’m respectful to the game. My players made a decision that they wanted to be around the ball to respect the ball and show unity and leadership,” he said. “That is not my decision. That was a decision between a leadership group and a team. There is nothing that they’re doing with that huddle that is disrespectful to the opposition.”
Rosenior’s opposite number Eddie Howe didn’t really care much about the whole affair. “It’s got absolutely zero relevance to me – I was totally non-fussed by it … it’s not going to help us win or lose the game,” Howe said.