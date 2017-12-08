Chelsea stars bring early Christmas cheer to fans at hospital, see pics

Chelsea stars visit fans at local hospital. (Source: Chelsea Twitter) Chelsea stars visit fans at local hospital. (Source: Chelsea Twitter)

Antonio Conte and his side Chelsea brought early Christmas cheer to fans at Westminster hospital by giving them a surprise visit on Thursday. Among those present with Conte were Eden Hazard, Alvaro Morata, Michy Batshuayi, Jake Clarke-Salter, Marcos Alonso, Gary Cahill, NGolo Kante and Thibaut Courtois.

The football stars took out time from their busy schedule to help spread smiles in the hospital, which is located at a short distance from Stamford Bridge.

Hazard spoke about the importance of their visit. “It’s something all of the players look forward to every year because it’s nice for us to see the kids. They are always very happy when we arrive and you can see the excitement on their faces,” he said.

Antonio Conte and the Blues have been spreading some festive cheer at @chelwestFT this afternoon! 🎄🎁🎅 pic.twitter.com/AAnjPt6gqj — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 7 December 2017

“We handed out some Chelsea presents and had photos taken with the kids so if we can spread some happiness, especially at this time of year, that’s fantastic. We go to the hospital every year and it’s very important for us to be able to give something back.”

Morata said that such visits make them realise how fortunate they are. He said, “It is a good day for me and the team because it is a really good thing to come here to spend some time with these children and other people here in the hospital. We need to do this every year because it is good for us because we can think about how fortunate we are. It is incredible how the children fight against their adversities and we are happy to meet them.”

