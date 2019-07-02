Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
315/9 (50.0)
West Indies
vs
338/6 (50.0)
Sri Lanka
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live Sri Lanka vs West Indies Highlights: Sri Lanka defeat Windies by 23 runs
Chelsea sign Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid on permanent dealhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/chelsea-sign-mateo-kovacic-from-real-madrid-on-permanent-deal-5809742/

Chelsea sign Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid on permanent deal

Chelsea were able to complete the signing despite a 12-month transfer ban imposed by world ruling body FIFA because Mateo Kovacic was registered to the club last season.

Mateo Kovacic helped Chelsea win the UEFA Europa League in 2018/19 (Source: Twitter)

Chelsea have completed the permanent signing of Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid after a season-long loan deal.

The Premier League club said the 25-year-old, part of the Croatia team who reached last year’s World Cup final in Russia, had signed a five-year contract.

Kovacic arrived at Chelsea last August as part of a deal that took Chelsea’s then-keeper Thibaut Courtois to Real on a six-year contract.

Chelsea were able to complete the signing despite a 12-month transfer ban imposed by world ruling body FIFA because Kovacic was registered to the club last season.

A regular at Stamford Bridge last season, he helped the West Londoners win the Europa League and finish third in the Premier League.

Advertising

“Mateo proved what an accomplished player he is during his season on loan with us and we are delighted to welcome him to the club on a permanent basis,” said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia in a statement.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“He already possesses extensive experience at club and international level and we are sure he will be a big success with Chelsea over the next five years.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Southampton sign Danny Ings on permanent deal from Liverpool
2 Marcus Rashford extends Manchester United stay with new four-year deal
3 Aston Villa sign full back Matt Targett from Southampton