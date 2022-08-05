Chelsea sign defender Cucurella from Brighton

August 5, 2022 6:55:40 pm
Chelsea have signed Spanish defender Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion on a six-year contract, both Premier League clubs said on Friday.
Financial details were not disclosed but Brighton said the club would receive a record fee for the transfer. British media reported the two clubs agreed a deal worth up to 63 million pounds ($76.46 million) for the 24-year-old.
“I’m really happy. It’s a big opportunity for me to join one of the best clubs in the world and I’m going to work hard to be happy here and help the team,” Cucurella told Chelsea’s website. Cucurella, who has one cap for Spain, joined Brighton in 2021 from LaLiga side Getafe. He made 35 league appearances for Graham Potter’s side as they finished ninth in the league last season.
Ready for business! 🤝#CucurellaIsChelsea pic.twitter.com/14lX9dyHCG
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 5, 2022
“We did not want to lose Marc, but he wanted the opportunity of playing Champions League football with a view to accelerating his progress to Spain’s World Cup squad,” Potter told Brighton’s website.
“Of course we are disappointed to see Marc leave, but we wish him well for the future… (He) has been an absolute pleasure to work with over the past 12 months.”
Cucurella becomes Chelsea’s third signing after they brought in defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and England forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.
Subscriber Only Stories
Chelsea, who finished third in the league last season, begin their new campaign with a trip to Everton on Saturday.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country
Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak
Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
China suspends climate, military talks with US
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Austin Colby says he won’t try to recreate SRK’s magic in DDLJ musical: ‘I’m not the Raj that Shah Rukh Khan made us fall in love with’
Developments in Taiwan will not impact India: RBI Guv
Parents in judicial custody, Delhi HC tells police to ensure 8-year-old’s admission in school
India bids to sell fighter jets to Malaysia, says six other countries interested
Pune: Stop election process, SEC tells civic body, cites amendment to Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act
NATA 2022: COA releases Phase III admit cards; check how to download
Two held for ‘molesting’ woman at Delhi Metro station
Clubhouse starts beta testing private communities called Houses
Two of my films flopped when I shaved my moustache, says Anil Kapoor
Third anniversary of Article 370 abrogation: J&K parties slam Centre, seek rollback of move
Flipkart can’t permit third-party sellers to latch onto original manufacturers: Delhi HC
This Agra shop is selling gold-plated ghevar at Rs 25,000 per kg!