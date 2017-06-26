Chelsea set to make Alex Sandro the most expensive defender: Reports

Alex Sandro is set to join Chelsea from Juventus for £61m. (Source: Reuters) Alex Sandro is set to join Chelsea from Juventus for £61m. (Source: Reuters)

Alex Sandro is set to become the most expensive defender signed by Chelsea, if the deal is sealed between the English club and the Brazilian football player.

If certain reports in the media are to be believed, the 26-year-old defender will be offered £61million by the Premier League champions Chelsea, who are preparing to earn around £20m from selling Nathan Ake to Bournemouth.

Sandro, who started his career with Brazil’s Atletico Paranaense, has reportedly informed Juventus that he wishes to join the Blues. He then moved to Porto in £8m in 2011. He is now set to compete with Marcos Alonso for a place in the playing XI, if the deal goes through.

The record fee will overtake £50m paid for striker Fernando Torres in 2011.

Chelsea emerged as the winners of the Premier League as the finished the season at the top with 93 points while second-placed Tottenham trailed the leaders by seven points.

The Blues, however, failed to end the season with another trophy as they lost to Arsenal 2-1 in the FA Cup final. This was Chelsea’s first season under manager Antonio Conte. The team maintained consistency throughout the season to comfortably emerge as the champions.

Paul Pogba registered the most expensive transfer in the world at £89m last year when he moved from Juventus to Manchester United.

