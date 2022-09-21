scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Chelsea sack commercial director Willoughby over ‘inappropriate messages’

Willoughby began working at Chelsea earlier this month following the club's takeover by an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

soccer, chelsea FC, Chelsea FC, commercial director Damian Willoughby', chelsea sack commercial directoWilloughby began working at Chelsea earlier this month following the club's takeover. (Twitter)

Chelsea said they have terminated commercial director Damian Willoughby’s employment with immediate effect after receiving evidence he had sent “inappropriate messages” before being appointed by the Premier League side.

Willoughby began working at Chelsea earlier this month following the club’s takeover by an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

“Evidence of inappropriate messages sent by Mr Willoughby, prior to his appointment at Chelsea FC earlier this month, has recently been provided to and investigated by the club,” a club spokesperson told Reuters.

“While they were sent prior to his employment at the club, such behaviour runs absolutely counter to the workplace environment and corporate culture being established by the club’s new ownership.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

Willoughby has yet to reply to a request for comment from Reuters.

The Telegraph reported that Willoughby had been sending the messages to a football finance agent from last year. The report added that Willoughby’s lawyers had declined to comment.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 09:16:55 am
Next Story

Kareena Kapoor Khan takes a leaf out of Soha Ali Khan’s fitness book with her ball-balancing act

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Australia defeat India by 4 wickets, take 1-0 lead in series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 21: Latest News