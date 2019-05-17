Toggle Menu
Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek to miss Europa final due to surgeryhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/chelsea-ruben-loftus-cheek-injury-europa-league-5733096/

Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek to miss Europa final due to surgery

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 23, was injured in friendly against the New England Revolution in Boston, a fund-raiser for the club’s campaign against anti-semitism and racism

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, center, is helped off the field by training staff following an injury during the second half of a friendly soccer match against the New England Revolution
Ruben Loftus-Cheek picked up the injury during a friendly with New England Revolution. (Source: AP)

Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles, his club said on Thursday, almost certainly ruling him out of this month’s Europa League final against London rivals Arsenal.

“Ruben Loftus-Cheek has seen a specialist today and will have surgery on his ruptured Achilles’ tendon this evening,” the Premier League side said in a statement on their website.

The 23-year-old was injured in Wednesday’s friendly against the New England Revolution in Boston, a fund-raiser for the club’s campaign against anti-semitism and racism, and has little hope of being fit for the Europa League final in Baku on May 29.

He will also miss the UEFA Nations League finals in June after being left out of England coach Gareth Southgate’s squad which was announced earlier on Thursday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Qatar brings first new World Cup stadium to life as FIFA mulls expansion
2 Super Cup fiasco: Rs 10 lakh fine for 5 clubs, Rs 5 lakh for East Bengal
3 Harry Kane included in England's Nations League squad despite injury