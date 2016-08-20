Chelsea leave it late to beat Watford 2-1 in Premier League

Diego Costa clinched three points after running onto a brilliant through-ball from Cesc Fabregas. (Source: Reuters) Diego Costa clinched three points after running onto a brilliant through-ball from Cesc Fabregas. (Source: Reuters)

Diego Costa scored a late winner for the second time this week as Chelsea came from behind to beat Watford 2-1 on Saturday and complete back-to-back Premier League victories under new coach Antonio Conte.

Costa clinched three points in the 87th minute after running onto a brilliant through-ball from Cesc Fabregas and shooting past goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

Gomes was partially at fault for Chelsea’s equalizer in the 80th, failing to hold Eden Hazard’s long-range shot and allowing Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi _ one of Chelsea’s two offseason signings _ to score from the rebound.

Costa’s winning goal against West Ham on Monday came in the 89th and that also sealed a 2-1 victory. Despite two unconvincing performances, Chelsea has maximum points so far as Conte finds his feet in English football.

Watford looked on course for its first Premier League win over Chelsea since 1999 when Etienne Capoue smashed a left-footed shot into the top corner in the 55th, the French midfielder’s second goal in as many games.

Watford paraded new signings Younes Kaboul and Roberto Pereyra before kickoff, after the pair completed moves late Friday. Walter Mazzarri is still waiting for his first win as Watford manager, with the team having opened with a draw at Southampton.

“I am happy for how we played for 70, 80 minutes because we played very well,” Mazzarri said, “but I am not happy with the result.

“We are a team that still has room to grow and there is margin for improvement. The new players can help us a lot.”

Batshuayi scored his first goal for Chelsea since his move from Marseille and almost had a second when he rattled the crossbar with an injury-time shot.

