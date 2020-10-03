scorecardresearch
Jorginho scores twice as Chelsea hammer Crystal Palace in second half onslaught

Ben Chilwell marked his Premier League debut for Chelsea by scoring a goal and creating another for Kurt Zouma before Jorginho sealed the win against Crystal Palace with two penalties.

By: Reuters | October 3, 2020 8:31:19 pm
Jorginho celebrates scoring the fourth goal with Timo Werner. (Source: Reuters)

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at home in the Premier League on Saturday as Ben Chilwell marked his league debut for the Blues by scoring a goal and creating another for fellow defender Kurt Zouma before Jorginho sealed the win with two penalties.

Palace had stifled Chelsea in a goalless first half but Chilwell punished them for their first defensive error, scoring from close range in the 50th minute after Mamadou Sakho fluffed a clearance and allowed Cesar Azpilicueta to line up a cross.

Chelsea, seeking to settle their stuttering start to the season, doubled their lead in the 66th minute when the visitors failed to clear a corner and Zouma rose above everyone else to meet a cross by Chilwell and send a header past Vicente Guaita.

Jorginho made sure of the win when he converted two penalties in the space of five minutes late in the game.

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard will be as happy with his team’s first clean sheet of the season as the four goals they scored.

