Chelsea investigates incident of alleged racist abuse

Chelsea has started an investigation into an incident of alleged racist abuse during its Premier League match against Tottenham last weekend, the club said on Thursday.
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min was reportedly abused by a supporter while he took a corner during the second half of the 2-2 draw on Sunday. “If identified, this individual will face the strongest action from the club,” Chelsea said of the supporter.
Chelsea said it finds any form of discriminatory behavior “totally abhorrent.” “Chelsea has consistently made its zero-tolerance position on discriminatory behavior very clear,” the club said, “yet there are still idiots like this that attach themselves to this club as so-called fans,’ which shames Chelsea, our coaches, players, staff and our true supporters.”
