Chelsea set to sack Frank Lampard, hire Thomas Tuchel as new head coach

Chelsea are set to sack Frank Lampard as the club’s head coach with former Borussia Dortmund and PSG boss Thomas Tuchel replacing him in London, the media reported on Monday.

Chelsea beat Luton Town 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday but the poor run of form in the Premier League has resulted in the decision. Chelsea are currently ninth in the standings, accumulating 29 points from 19 matches.

Thomas Tuchel is set to become the new Chelsea manager, confirmed. Frank Lampard will be officially sacked today – Tuchel has accepted the #CFC job and is expected to sign in the coming hours. 🔵 RB Lepzig won’t let Nagelsmann go now + Allegri is considering other options/clubs. https://t.co/KODPcJAFF5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2021

Lampard was appointed as the club’s boss in July 2019 and led the club to a fourth-placed finish last season. The former Chelsea midfielder spent more than £200 million prior to the start of the 2020/21 season on players like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, and Edouard Mendy.

After a 17-match unbeaten run earlier this season, Chelsea’s form suffered a drop. After losses to Manchester City, Arsenal, Everton, Wolves, and Leicester City since the start of December, owner Roman Abramovich has now decided to act.

Frank Lampard as manager of Chelsea: Won – 𝟒𝟒

Drawn – 𝟏𝟓

Lost – 𝟐𝟓 pic.twitter.com/tDSdf3Wcn2 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) January 25, 2021

Lampard earned 1.67 points per match in the league, which is the lowest of any manager appointed since Abramovich bought Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Tuchel was sacked by PSG on December 24 last year after two-and-a-half seasons in charge, winning the Ligue 1 twice and taking the team to their first-ever UEFA Champions League final last season.