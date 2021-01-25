scorecardresearch
Monday, January 25, 2021
Chelsea set to sack Frank Lampard, hire Thomas Tuchel as new head coach

Frank Lampard was appointed as the head coach of Chelsea in July 2019 and led the club to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

Updated: January 25, 2021 4:40:28 pm
Frank Lampard's Chelsea finished fourth last season. (File)

Chelsea are set to sack Frank Lampard as the club’s head coach with former Borussia Dortmund and PSG boss Thomas Tuchel replacing him in London, the media reported on Monday.

Chelsea beat Luton Town 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday but the poor run of form in the Premier League has resulted in the decision. Chelsea are currently ninth in the standings, accumulating 29 points from 19 matches.

Lampard was appointed as the club’s boss in July 2019 and led the club to a fourth-placed finish last season. The former Chelsea midfielder spent more than £200 million prior to the start of the 2020/21 season on players like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, and Edouard Mendy.

After a 17-match unbeaten run earlier this season, Chelsea’s form suffered a drop. After losses to Manchester City, Arsenal, Everton, Wolves, and Leicester City since the start of December, owner Roman Abramovich has now decided to act.

Lampard earned 1.67 points per match in the league, which is the lowest of any manager appointed since Abramovich bought Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Tuchel was sacked by PSG on December 24 last year after two-and-a-half seasons in charge, winning the Ligue 1 twice and taking the team to their first-ever UEFA Champions League final last season.

