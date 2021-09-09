scorecardresearch
Chelsea fined £25,000 for failing to control players in draw against Liverpool

Chelsea players clashed with their Liverpool counterparts and referee Anthony Taylor after the latter decided to send off Reece James for handball and award a penalty in last month's 1-1 draw.

By: Reuters |
September 9, 2021 8:14:23 am
Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta argues with referee Anthony Taylor during a Premier League match against Liverpool. (Reuters)

Chelsea has been fined 25,000 pounds ($34,000) for failing to control its players in the 1-1 Premier League draw against Liverpool at Anfield last month, the Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.

Chelsea players clashed with their Liverpool counterparts and referee Anthony Taylor after the latter decided to send off defender Reece James in first-half stoppage time for handball and award a penalty, which Mohamed Salah converted.

“The club admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during both the 48th minute of the first half and following the half-time whistle,” the FA said in a statement.

Chelsea hosts Aston Villa on Saturday and Liverpool travels to Leeds United on Sunday.

