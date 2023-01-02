scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Chelsea drop more points in top-four pursuit after draw at Forest

Forest improved after the break and were desperately unlucky not to equalise early in the second half as Morgan Gibbs-White's drilled half volley hit the underside of the crossbar but bounced on the goal line and away.

Nottingham Forest's Serge Aurier, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea at City ground in Nottingham, England, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Chelsea dropped more points in their quest to climb back up the Premier League standings as Serge Aurier earned Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw with Graham Potter’s side on Sunday.

Fresh from their first league win in six games last time out against Bournemouth, Chelsea started well in the Nottingham drizzle, with Raheem Sterlng firing them into the lead in the 16th minute.

The hosts kept coming and deservedly levelled things up as Aurier fired home in the 63rd minute from a corner and looked the more likely to go on to win the match.

Forest could not complete the turnaround with Chelsea hanging on for a point that leaves them eighth in the standings, seven points behind Manchester United in fourth.

The hosts remain in the relegation zone but climbed to 18th, level on 14 points with West Ham United above them.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 00:02 IST
If Thackeray introspects, Sena won't take long before uniting again: Kesarkar

