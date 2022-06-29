scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Must Read

Chelsea close to signing Raphinha, United prioritising Malacia

The London club, given their financial clout, seem like the most suitable buyer for the Brazilian winger who has generated interest at Barcelona and Arsenal among other clubs.

By: Sports Desk |
June 29, 2022 11:46:33 am
Chelsea and United are looking most suitable buyers for Raphinha and Malacia respectively. (Source: AP/Reuters)

According to reports, Chelsea are now close to nabbing Raphinha from Leeds for close to £55m. The 25-year old Brazilian has been in quite the demand this transfer window with Barcelona and Arsenal among others who have shown interest in him.

With the Spanish and the North London club struggling to meet the asking price put forward by Leeds United, Chelsea seem like the most suitable destination for Raphinha.

The winger scored 11 goals for Leeds in the 2021/22 season across 35 appearances in the Premier League, playing a total of 2,922 minutes.

Among other red hot transfer entities is Feyenoord left-back, Tyrell Malacia. According to Goal, Manchester United are looking to sign the 22-year old in a late transfer scoop.

Malacia shares the same agent as Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie De Jog, who the 20 time Premier League champions have also been interested in. United have known to make Malacia and De Jong as their priorities for this transfer window.

The Red Devils are looking to turn things around under new manager Erik ten Hag after a shambolic 2021/22 season where they finished sixth and weren’t able to qualify for Champions League football for next season.

Best of Express Premium
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shine.Premium
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shine.
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...Premium
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellionPremium
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellion
G7 is trying hard not to be yesterday’s clubPremium
G7 is trying hard not to be yesterday’s club
More Premium Stories >>

Among United’s major problems has been the absence of a strong central midfield presence, and with Paul Pogba set to leave the club after six not so good seasons, De Jong is likely to become a key figure driving the midfield. Dutch manager Erik ten Hag is known to have been interested in the Barcelona midfielder owing to their common link with the Ajax Football Club.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Madhya Pradesh script history with maiden Ranji Trophy triumph
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 29: Latest News