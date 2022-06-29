Chelsea close to signing Raphinha, United prioritising Malacia

According to reports, Chelsea are now close to nabbing Raphinha from Leeds for close to £55m. The 25-year old Brazilian has been in quite the demand this transfer window with Barcelona and Arsenal among others who have shown interest in him.

With the Spanish and the North London club struggling to meet the asking price put forward by Leeds United, Chelsea seem like the most suitable destination for Raphinha.

Raphinha deal. Key hours ahead for Chelsea as they will try to reach full agreement with Brazilian winger and his agent Deco on personal terms, really important step. 🚨🇧🇷 #CFC Club agreement with Leeds for £60/65m total fee – Arsenal tried until yesterday… and now waiting. pic.twitter.com/cdFKPM5V2R — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2022

The winger scored 11 goals for Leeds in the 2021/22 season across 35 appearances in the Premier League, playing a total of 2,922 minutes.

Among other red hot transfer entities is Feyenoord left-back, Tyrell Malacia. According to Goal, Manchester United are looking to sign the 22-year old in a late transfer scoop.

Malacia shares the same agent as Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie De Jog, who the 20 time Premier League champions have also been interested in. United have known to make Malacia and De Jong as their priorities for this transfer window.

The Red Devils are looking to turn things around under new manager Erik ten Hag after a shambolic 2021/22 season where they finished sixth and weren’t able to qualify for Champions League football for next season.

Among United’s major problems has been the absence of a strong central midfield presence, and with Paul Pogba set to leave the club after six not so good seasons, De Jong is likely to become a key figure driving the midfield. Dutch manager Erik ten Hag is known to have been interested in the Barcelona midfielder owing to their common link with the Ajax Football Club.