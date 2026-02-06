‘There are certain etiquettes in football’: Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior explains his outburst against Arsenal

Liam Rosenior explained that the outburst was triggered by the lack of respect from Arsenal's side

By: Express News Service
Feb 6, 2026 02:58 PM IST
Chelsea's manager Liam Rosenior gestures on stands during the Premier League match against Fulham. (PHOTO: AP)Chelsea's manager Liam Rosenior gestures on stands during the Premier League match against Fulham. (PHOTO: AP)
Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior was seen angrily shouting at the Arsenal side during the warm-up of the second leg of Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

He later explained that the outburst was triggered by the lack of respect from Arsenal’s side. He was constantly shouting at those from the Gunners side to stay on their half of the pitch and not encroach on Chelsea’s area as the teams prepared for the game at Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal winning 1-0 to secure a 4-2 aggregate victory.

“It wasn’t the players. When you warm up, you have your half and the other team have their half. I never asked my coaches or team to encroach on the opposition’s territory. In that moment, I didn’t think it was right where they were operating, they were affecting our warm up,” Rosenoir told BBC Sport. “I asked them, maybe not politely, to make sure they stay in their half. I’m not here to have mind games, it’s just what I think is right and respectful. Hopefully, we respect that and other teams do too,” he added further.

He further clarified that he doesn’t have any issue with anyone at Arsenal. “There are certain etiquettes in football. I don’t have an issue with anyone at Arsenal Football Club. [Arsenal manager] Mikel [Arteta] is someone I’ve got so much respect for. It was just in that moment, I didn’t think that respect was shown to my team,” he said.

A great start

After replacing Enzo Maresca, Rosenior has enjoyed a great start at Chelsea winning six of his first eight games. His only defeats have come against Arsenal in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Speaking before his side play Wolves on Saturday, the Blues boss also defended his tactics and side’s performance in the second leg against the Gunners, whose winner came through a Kai Havertz goal on the counter-attack in added time.

Chelsea started off with three centre-backs before making a double attacking substitution on 59 minutes, with Cole Palmer and Estevao Willian replacing Jorrel Hato and Liam Delap, as they moved back to a more familiar shape in their push for a goal that would have levelled the tie at 3-3 on aggregate.

“The noise doesn’t surprise me at all. What other teams do has nothing to do with me,” added Rosenior.

 

