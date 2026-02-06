‘There are certain etiquettes in football’: Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior explains his outburst against Arsenal

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior was seen angrily shouting at the Arsenal side during the warm-up of the second leg of Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

He later explained that the outburst was triggered by the lack of respect from Arsenal’s side. He was constantly shouting at those from the Gunners side to stay on their half of the pitch and not encroach on Chelsea’s area as the teams prepared for the game at Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal winning 1-0 to secure a 4-2 aggregate victory.

“It wasn’t the players. When you warm up, you have your half and the other team have their half. I never asked my coaches or team to encroach on the opposition’s territory. In that moment, I didn’t think it was right where they were operating, they were affecting our warm up,” Rosenoir told BBC Sport. “I asked them, maybe not politely, to make sure they stay in their half. I’m not here to have mind games, it’s just what I think is right and respectful. Hopefully, we respect that and other teams do too,” he added further.