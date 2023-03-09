scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Chelsea an example of how to handle player pregnancies, says Melanie Leupolz

Players in the English Women's Super League receive maternity cover as part of an agreement between the Football Association and Professional Footballers Association that came into effect from the 2022-23 season.

Melanie LeupolzChelsea's Melanie Leupolz. (Instagram)
Listen to this article
Chelsea an example of how to handle player pregnancies, says Melanie Leupolz
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz has nothing but praise for her club after the support they provided during her pregnancy, including hiring specialists for training.

Players in the English Women’s Super League receive maternity cover as part of an agreement between the Football Association and Professional Footballers Association that came into effect from the 2022-23 season.

When Leupolz announced her pregnancy in early 2022 the deal was not effective, but the German international is grateful for the support she received from Chelsea and coach Emma Hayes.

“Chelsea were doing much more than they had to do and that’s why I’m really thankful,” Leupolz told Sky Sports. “Emma has a child herself and she knows what’s important.

“We had a catch-up every two weeks, talked about my training programme, what I was doing in Germany and after birth, how I can get back to my strength and fitness.

“Other clubs should take Chelsea as an idol and ask questions about how we did it because, in my experience, they were super.”

Hayes urged Women’s Super League clubs to offer more support to players who are mothers.

Advertisement

“If a player tears an ACL, you do everything possible to get them back on the pitch in nine to 12 months,” Hayes said.

“We should be exactly the same with a woman that has a baby, but we don’t. I think we have to ask ourselves more seriously why that is.

“We (Chelsea) pride ourselves on leading the way in many ways and I know the job we’ve done with Melanie is the best we possibly could,” she added.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Leupolz, 28, signed a contract extension in January, something the player says gave her peace of mind, as Chelsea had offered her the deal months earlier while she was recovering in Germany.

“When you look on the internet, there’s no information about athletes who are getting pregnant and giving birth and coming back, so it was really hard …. But they offered a contract straight away,” she said.

Also Read
While you were asleep, Chelsea vs Dortmund, Champions League results, Chelsea beat Dortmund 2-0, Benfica routs Brugge in Champions League and AZ Alkmaar beat Lazio, Europa Conference League
While You Were Asleep: Chelsea beat Dortmund 2-0,Benfica rout Brugge in C...
Ronaldo Nazario: 'Footballers need psychologists in life. Neymar will pla...
'The presence of Cristiano Ronaldo makes it difficult for us', says CR7's...
Kerala jeweller to honour 'close friend' Diego Maradona with museum

Leupolz has made four appearances for Chelsea since giving birth in October and is aiming to play for Germany at this year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 09:01 IST
Next Story

Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live Updates: Devendra Fadnavis to present Eknath Shinde govt’s first Budget

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: Team India practice, Narendra Modi Stadium decks up ahead of 4th IND vs AUS Test
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 09: Latest News
close