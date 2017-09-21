Chelsea agree to sell Diego Costa to former club Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid is serving a transfer ban so Diego Costa cannot play to the Spanish team until January. (Source: AP) Atletico Madrid is serving a transfer ban so Diego Costa cannot play to the Spanish team until January. (Source: AP)

Diego Costa’s current and former clubs Chelsea and Atlético de Madrid have reached an initial agreement for the transfer of the Spaniard from the English Premier League to La Liga. According to the Spanish club website, Antonio Conte’s team has authorised Costa to travel to Madrid in the coming days to undergo medical tests and settle his contract.

Chelsea released a statement on Thursday saying, “Chelsea Football Club has today agreed terms with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Diego Costa. The transfer will be subject to the agreement of personal terms and a medical.”

According to the Spanish media, Atletico agreed a club-record fee of around 55 million euros to resign Costa, who has not featured for Chelsea since the FA Cup final in May, following which Conte sent him a text saying he was not in his plans for the new season.

Since the transfer window now stands closed and Atletico banned from registering new players until 2018, Costa will only be able to play for Atletico in January. He would, however, be allowed to train with his new team mates until then.

Atletico face Chelsea in the Champions League next Wednesday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd