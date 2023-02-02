scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Charges of attempted rape dropped against Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood

Since the accusations against him surfaced on social media, Greenwood has been away from football and social media, having not said anything on the matter. Earlier, a trial date for the case had been set for 27 November this year.

Manchester United player Mason Greenwood. (AP)
A year after he was suspended from playing for Manchester United when his girlfriend accused him of attempted rape, controlling behavior and assault, posting disturbing images on social media, Mason Greenwood has been cleared of all charges.

“A decision has been made to discontinue prosecution in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors,” the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement naming Greenwood.

Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, GMP’s head of public protection, said it was “only fair” that the force publicised the latest development given the “significant media coverage of this case”.

She added: “The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.

“Despite the media and public’s interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail.”

Ms Kerr did however appeal to people who felt they were, or might have been, a victim, reiterating GMP’s “commitment to investigating allegations of violence against women and girls”.

She continued: “An ever-increasing number of officers are receiving specialist training and the force is more consistently utilising tools, available via the criminal justice system, to keep people safe and care for victims. If you feel you are or might be a victim, please don’t let this case put you off asking for help.”

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 20:36 IST
