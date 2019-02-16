We’re letting Ajax s**t on us, we can’t allow that: Real Madrid boss half-time pep talk

Reigning champions Real Madrid had a difficult opening 45 minutes against underdogs Ajax in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. However Argentine manager Santiago Solari’s half-time pep talk helped the holders overcome the lackluster first half and show why they were the champions for three consecutive years.

The first half saw Ajax almost taking the lead but their goal was disallowed after Champions League used VAR for the first time in the tournament’s history. “We’re letting them s**t on us and we can’t allow that,” Solari was quoted as saying by Marca during the half-time, raising his tone after watching Ajax dominate in the first half at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

“We can’t play with two or three senses; we have to play with five and look inside for the sixth. There are times when we play the game with intent but tonight, we also have to answer back with a bite,” he said.

Urging his players to press forward, Solari said, “We must advance, and every one individually must move further forward and stick to our men like they are. With two short combinations, we will open up areas and that can open up many possibilities for us.”

Solari also spoke to players individually and encourage them to give as less time to Ajax with the ball as possible. The talk had immediate impact as the players came out for the second half as the Spanish giants won the match 2-1.

Ajax had looked on course for a draw when Hakim Ziyech shot under Thibaut Courtois in the 75th minute to cancel out Karim Benzema’s opener 15 minutes earlier. Substitute Marco Asensio scored a late winner to put Madrid in a strong position going into the second leg on March 5.