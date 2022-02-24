Ukraine’s Roman Yaremchuk removes shirt to display his nation’s coat of arms amid Russian escalation

Ukraine’s international footballer Roman Yaremchuk scored the equalizer for Benfica on Wednesday night and removed his shirt to display his nation’s coat of arms amid Russian escalation in his homeland.

The Ukrainian player’s gesture during Benfica’s 2-2 draw with Ajax in the Champions League round-of-16 match caught the attention of fans. With Yaremchuk’s side trailing, the 26-year-old striker was able to bundle in a rebound in the 72nd minute to tie the game. He celebrated the goal appropriately.

The footballer was wearing the trident of Ukraine under his team’s jersey. He was brought on as a substitute in the 62nd minute and got his goal 10 minutes later.

Benfica came from behind twice to hold Ajax to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash.Sebastien Haller scored for both teams in the first half. The prolific Ivory Coast striker now has 11 goals for Ajax in his first seven Champions League matches, the highest tally ever by a debutant in Europe’s top club competition.

Soccer players that represent the Ukrainian national team have had a difficult week playing for their respective clubs while also worrying about their homeland.

Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko also raised his displeasure with the situation on Instagram. He wrote, “The whole civilized world is worried about the situation in my country. I can’t stay away and try to convey my opinion. In the photo – my country. The country where I was born and raised. A country whose colors I defend in the international sports arena. A country that we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain inviolable. My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine.”

Officials at European football’s governing body have been holding discussions on the impact of Russia’s deepening intervention in Ukraine on whether the Champions League final can still be staged in St. Petersburg.

The showpiece game in European football is due to be played in the Russian city on May 28, the biggest sporting event in the country since the 2018 World Cup.

UEFA hasn’t issued a fresh statement since fears were raised of a fuller Russian invasion of Ukraine after Moscow announced on Monday that its recognition of independence for areas in eastern Ukraine extends to territory currently held by Ukrainian forces.