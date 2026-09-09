Champions League teams hold moment of silence honouring Nepal flood victims

Players observe a minute of silence for the victims of the tragedy in Nepal before the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

The opening day of the Champions League saw teams hold a moment of silence in honour of the Nepal flood victims. The UEFA had on Monday announced that this gesture will be carried out in all the Champions League matches on the opening week. A banner carrying the message “You are not alone Nepal” was also displayed.

“The entire European football family will stand together before this week’s matches to express our deepest condolences and our support to the people of Nepal. We wish them strength and resilience as they continue to recover from this tragedy and its aftermath,” Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA’s president had said in a statement.