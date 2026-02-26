UEFA Champions League knockouts draw: Who are the 16 teams, what are the likely quarterfinals and where to watch

The Champions League once again delivered on all fronts of entertainment as the playoff knockouts came to an end. The new Champions League format opts for a league phase, as opposed to groups, where all 36 teams face 8 different clubs. The top 8 advanced directly to the round of 16, while the teams sitting in 9th to 24th faced off against each other to book a spot in the next round.

The draw for the round of 16 – as well as quarterfinals and the path forward – is happening on Friday, at 11 am GMT (4.30 pm IST) in Nyon, Switzerland.

The 8 teams who progressed on first calling were, in order, Arsenal (8 wins), Bayern Munich (7 wins), Liverpool (6 wins), Tottenham Hotspur (5 wins), Barcelona (5 wins), Chelsea (5 wins), Sporting Lisbon (5 wins), and Manchester City (5 wins).

The following teams joined after the playoff round: Atlético Madrid, Newcastle, Bayer Leverkusen, and Bodo/Glimt on Wednesday, and Atalanta, Galatasaray, PSG, and Real Madrid on Thursday.

What happened in the KO playoffs?

As is custom for Champions League knockout matches, these playoffs delivered goals, goals and more goals across two legs. The final tally came up to 64 goals across 16 games.

Holders PSG narrowly went past Monaco 5-4 on aggregate. A dominant first-leg win against Juventus ensured Galatasaray’s entry to the next round, with the Turkish side winning 7-5 on aggregate after 180 minutes, despite a stirring fightback by the Italian giants to level at 5-5.

Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid got the better of Jose Mourinho’s Benfica, after the first leg was marred because of alleged racist comments made by a Benfica player. The final score was 3-1, and Vini Jr. was on the scoresheet as well. Atalanta, the only Italian side in the round of 16, went through with their last kick of the game versus Borussia Dortmund, coming back from 2-0 down in the first leg to win 4-3 overall.

The biggest margin of victory belonged to the only English side in the playoffs, as Newcastle demolished Azerbaijani side Qarabag 9-3. After a scare in the first game, Atlético Madrid dispatched Club Brugge in the next, winning the tie 7-4 on aggregate.

Norway’s Bodo/Glimt delivered the most significant upset of the draw, showcasing cool and collected performances to defeat Inter Milan 5-2 on aggregate. Finally, Bayer Leverkusen overcame Olympiacos 2-0 in total.

Champions League Playoff results in full (aggregate over two legs)

PSG 5 – 4 Monaco

Galatasaray 7 – 5 Juventus

Real Madrid 3 – 1 Benfica

Atalanta 4 – 3 Borussia Dortmund

Newcastle 9 – 3 Qarabag

Atlético Madrid 7 – 4 Club Brugge

Bodo/Glimt 5 – 2 Inter Milan

Bayer Leverkusen 2 – 0 Olympiacos

How does the Champions League draw work now?

The eight teams that qualified through the league phase are seeded, giving them the home advantage for the second leg of the round of 16. This seeding advantage continues through the tournament: the top four teams host the second leg of the quarterfinals, and the top two teams do the same for the semifinals.

If a seeded team is eliminated, the team that defeated them assumes that seeding position for the remainder of the competition. The path to the final will be clearer for teams after Friday and no more draws will take place after this one.

What are the potential big matches in the round of 16?

With big teams like Real Madrid, PSG and Atletico Madrid coming through the playoffs, there are some potential blockbusters lined up in the prequarterfinal stage. Real Madrid could face Manchester City in a clash of giants and serial winners in what would undoubtedly be the match to watch out for. The other blockbuster potentially is Chelsea or Barcelona vs defending champions PSG.

