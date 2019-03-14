Champions League quarter-finals draw: All you need to know ahead of the draw

With the first round of UEFA Champions League 2018-19 knockout stages concluded, the European tournament now moves to the quarterfinals, the draws of which will take place on Friday.

Liverpool’s 3-1 win at Bayern Munich on Wednesday ensured Premier League clubs filled four of the eight Champions League quarterfinal berths for the first time since the 2008-09 season. Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham also are in Friday’s draw.

The four Premier League clubs will be accompanied by FC Barcelona, FC Porto, Juventus and AFC Ajax. There are no seedings or country protection leading to the quarterfinals.

With Bayern Munich getting knocked out, Germany don’t have a quarterfinal representative for the first time since 2005-06. Meanwhile Real Madrid, winner of the last three Champions League titles, struggled in the post-Ronaldo era and were stunned by a resurgent Ajax in the last 16.

Points to be kept in mind during the draw:

Manchester City and Manchester United will not play their home games in next month’s quarter-finals on the same or consecutive nights following a decision by local authorities, UEFA said on Thursday. European football’s governing body said it would amend the scheduling if both Manchester clubs are drawn to play their home games in the same week.

There is also the possibility that derby rivals United and City could face each other in the quarter-finals or take on fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

The first leg of the quarter-finals will be played on the 9th and 10th April 2019, while the return legs are scheduled on the 16th and 17th of the same month; the match-days will be decided according to the UEFA Draw.

When is the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw?

UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw will begin on Friday, March 15.

Where is UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw?

UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw will be played in Nyon, UEFA headquarters, Switzerland.

What time does UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw begin?

UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw will begin at 4.30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw?

UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Ten 2.