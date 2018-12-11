Champions League permutations: How can Liverpool qualify for the next round and more

The 2018/19 edition of the Champions League has come to that stage when you can sit down with the group tables and a calculator and do some good old-fashioned number crunching. Your team may have won the group, but doing this will give you a good indicator as to who they might be facing in their two-legged Round of 16 match. In case your team haven’t, it only becomes imperative that you do this. Fans of last year’s finalists – Liverpool and Real Madrid – would have been left with contrasting emotions on Wednesday. While Los Blancos are through to the next round, Liverpool’s chances are hanging by a thread. Here is how things stand ahead of the final matchday.

Advertising

Group A: 1. Atletico Madrid (12 points), 2. Borussia Dortmund (10 points), 3. Club Brugge (5 points), 4. AS Monaco (1 point)

The fates of all the teams are pretty much sealed, except for the question of who will progress as group winners. Atletico Madrid are currently group toppers but a loss for them against Club Brugge on December 11, coupled with a win for Dortmund against Monaco would mean that the Spaniards and the Germans would exchange places.

Group B: 1. Barcelona (13), 2. Tottenham Hotspur (7), 3. Inter (7), PSV Eindhoven (1)

Spurs and Inter will battle it out for second place on December 11. Tottenham are ahead on away goals which means that if they win, they will be through. But they will be facing Barcelona away from home and so Inter will fancy their chances. If Spurs draw the match, Inter have no option but to beat Eindhoven. If Spurs lose, Inter will only need to draw their match to secure qualification.

Group C: 1. Napoli (9), 2. PSG (8), 3. Liverpool (6), Red Star Belgrade (4)

Arguably the most interesting group going into the final matchday. Napoli will be through if they draw, or if they lose and PSG are also beaten. PSG will be through if they win, or if Liverpool do not gain victory. Liverpool must win to have any chance of progress. If PSG win, Liverpool must win 1-0 or by two goals or more. If Liverpool, Paris and Napoli all finish on nine points, the English club would finish first on the three-way head-to-head, with second place depending on the scoreline at Anfield.

Advertising

Group D: 1. Porto (13), 2. Schalke (8), 3. Galatasaray (4), 4. Lokomotiv Moscow (3)

Porto are through as group winners while Schalke finish second. Lokomotiv need to win so as to stand any chance of making it to third place and reaching the Europa League.

Group E: 1 Bayern Munich (13), 2. Ajax (11), 3. Benfica (4), 4. AEK Athens (0)

If Bayern manage to win or draw the the next match, they are through as group leaders. Ajax need to win to stand a chance of toppling Bayern. Benfica are finishing third and Athens will finish wooden spooners.

Group F: 1. Manchester City (10), 2. Olympique Lyonnais (7), 3. Shakhtar Donetsk (5), 4. Hoffenheim (3)

Manchester City are through and will clinch first place if they draw or Lyon do not win. Lyon will be through with a draw, and will finish top on head-to-head record if they win and City lose. Shakhtar will be through if they win. They will transfer to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 if they draw or Hoffenheim do not gain victory.

Hoffenheim must win and hope Shakhtar lose in order to earn a UEFA Europa League place.

Group G: 1. Real Madrid (12), 2. Roma (9), 3. Viktoria Plzen (4), 4. CSKA Moskva (4)

Madrid are through as group winners. Roma are through as group runners-up. Plzen are third and, thanks to their superior head-to-head record against CSKA, will clinch a UEFA Europa League round of 32 place if they match the Russian side’s result. CSKA must pick up more points than Plzen to finish third.

Group H: 1. Juventus (12), 2. Manchester United (10), 3. Valencia (5), 4. Young Boys (1)

Juventus are through and will finish top if they win or United do not gain victory. United are through and will finish top if they win and Juventus do not. Valencia will transfer to the UEFA Europa League round of 32. Young Boys will finish fourth.