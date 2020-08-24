Champions League: Neymar reduced to tears after final heartbreak

Neymar dejected after the match with Paris St Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi (Source: Reuters)

Paris St Germain star player Neymar Jr was left in tears after the French side, in their first UEFA Champions League final, failed to lift the trophy with 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian forward could not inspire his side for a comeback as PSG went down to the German champions. The Ligue 1 champions missed their chances and then ran out of steam and ideas after their former youth academy graduate Kingsley Coman headed thee winner in the second half.

The former Barelona player Neymar could not hide his disappointment as tears rolled down his eyes when he sat in the dugout at full-time. He was consoled by teammates including Mbappe as well as the sporting director and even had to be convinced to take his runner-up medal out of respect to the game.

😢 It all ends in tears for Neymar in Lisbon#UCLfinal https://t.co/TSIINeNKuC pic.twitter.com/65olfSrI42 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 23, 2020

We are with you Neymar, thanks for everything. I love you❣️🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/SgRnqkhBuV — Leo Messi (@parshurampdl1) August 24, 2020

The forward became the most expensive player in history when he swapped Camp Nou for the Parc des Princes in 2017 and he has since won eight domestic titles in France.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel, though, refused to blame the star pair Neymar and Mbappe for the defeat. “Neymar has had a great tournament, he cannot do everything,” the German said. “Mbappe, it’s a miracle that he was with us after sustaining a serious injury.”

“We’re a team, it’s not any individual’s fault,” added midfielder Marquinhos. “We have to be proud of our team. Nobody thought we’d do that well in this campaign. We’re disappointed because we wanted more but we need to continue like this, to make sacrifices, to work for each other. We have to think about the next campaign and see what we can do better.

“Whether it will be with Tuchel is anyone’s guess.Asked if he would still be in charge next season, he said: “I have a contract that’s all I can say.”

