Champions League: Neymar denies dressing room argument with Gianluigi Donnarumma

There seems to be no end of drama in the PSG camp following their 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Reports emerged that following the defeat PSG forward Neymar and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma were involved in a dressing room bust up.

However, Neymar has now come out to deny this rumour by sharing a screenshot of his last conversation with Donnarumma, making clear that their relationship is perfect.

Neymar shares his private WhatsApp talk with Gigio Donnarumma to deny rumours of fights in the dressing room. 📲⛔️ #PSG “It’s absolutely fake – we had no fight after the game”, Neymar added on Instagram. The story has been denied even on Donnarumma side. pic.twitter.com/JoiAgaLPRd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 10, 2022

“Ciao Ney. I’m sorry about yesterday. This news is unacceptable,” Donnarumma wrote.

“Mate! Relax! This can happen in football. We are a team and we are with you. You’re still very young and you’re going to win loads! Keep your head up and let’s keep going. Hug,” replied Neymar.

Neymar then wrote an Instagram story to criticise the way fake news is spread. “I hate coming here and talking about the news, but the stuff in the previous post is a lie,” it read.

“There was no fight inside the dressing room. Incompetent journalists, who want to promote themselves, give it a rest, okay?”

Karim Benzema scored a hat trick in less than 20 minutes in the second half on Wednesday as Real Madrid came from behind to defeat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe had opened the scoring in the first half to increase PSG’s aggregate lead after the France striker also netted in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 first-leg win in Paris.

Benzema evened the match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the 61st after a blunder by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, then scored again in the 76th and 78th minutes to give the 13-time European champions a 3-2 aggregate win. Madrid reached the last eight for the second straight season after consecutive eliminations in the round of 16, while PSG failed to live up to the massive expectations after adding Lionel Messi to its star-studded team this season.

Earlier today, UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Thursday over heated incidents after the team’s Champions League loss at Real Madrid.

The Qatari is also a member of UEFA’s executive committee, chairman of the influential European Club Association and head of Doha-based broadcaster beIN Media Group _ a key Champions League TV rights holder.

The disciplinary case, which also includes sporting director Leonardo, followed reports that Al-Khelaifi went in search of the match officials to protest refereeing decisions on Wednesday night.