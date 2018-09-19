Inter Milan marks Champions League return with win over Tottenham Hotspur

Soccer Football – Champions League – Group Stage – Group B – Inter Milan v Tottenham Hotspur – San Siro, Milan, Italy – September 18, 2018 Inter Milan’s Matias Vecino celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria Soccer Football – Champions League – Group Stage – Group B – Inter Milan v Tottenham Hotspur – San Siro, Milan, Italy – September 18, 2018 Inter Milan’s Matias Vecino celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Inter Milan scored two late goals, including a stoppage-time winner, to mark its return to the Champions League with a 2-1 comeback victory against Tottenham on Tuesday. Inter’s first game in the competition since 2012 looked set to end in disappointment when Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen’s shot took a lucky deflection and looped into the net in the 53rd minute. But Mauro Icardi equalized with a perfectly struck volley in the 86th and Vecino headed in the winner in injury time to send the San Siro wild.

Tottenham fell to its third straight loss in all competitions despite taking the lead somewhat against the run of play. Eriksen’s initial shot was parried by Samir Handanovic but the Inter defense failed to clear the danger. The ball came back to the Denmark international and his second attempt took a huge deflection off Joao Miranda and floated over Handanovic.

However, Icardi pounced four minutes from time with a powerful volley into the bottom corner from 20 yards out. That inspired Inter and they poured forward. After earlier chances to snatch the winner, a corner was nodded on to Vecino who headed in in the second minute of stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane’s post-World Cup struggles continued. Kane was the top scorer at the tournament in Russia with six goals in England’s run to the semifinals, but the 25-year-old has not found the back of the net since a 3-0 victory over Manchester United last month.

He went closest in the 37th minute as he sprung the offside trap to meet Eriksen’s ball over the top but Handanovic forced the England forward wide and he couldn’t find the angle to shoot.

Kane also had another chance at the end of the first half but was denied by Handanovic.

Tottenham goalkeeper Michel Vorm had been criticized after Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool but he did well to prevent Inter from equalizing immediately, getting down smartly to deny Ivan Perisic. Vorm, who is deputizing for the injured Hugo Lloris, also prevented an own goal in the first half with a flying save as Davinson Sanchez’s diving header appeared to be heading into the back of his own net.

Lionel Messi hat trick gives Barcelona opening Champions League win

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring Barcelona’s third goal during the group B Champions League soccer match against PSV Eindhoven at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. (AP Photo) Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring Barcelona’s third goal during the group B Champions League soccer match against PSV Eindhoven at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. (AP Photo)

Barcelona fans can stop worrying. Lionel Messi is just fine. Three days after a rare poor performance in the Spanish league, Messi came back to normal on Tuesday, scoring a hat trick in a 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the teams’ Champions League opener.

Ousmane Dembele also scored for Barcelona, which was already 3-0 up when it was reduced to 10 men as defender Samuel Umtiti was sent off with a second yellow card for a hard foul in the 79th.

The Group B result extended Barcelona’s unbeaten run at home to 27 matches in UEFA competitions. The Catalan club has won 25 games and drawn only two during the streak.

Messi had struggled in the team’s league win at Real Sociedad on Saturday, a worrying sign just ahead of the team’s important Champions League opener. But he put that behind him with a beautiful free kick in the 32nd minute to open the scoring at Camp Nou Stadium. He curled the ball over the PSV wall from 25 meters (yards) out into the top corner beyond the reach of goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet.

“Messi makes extraordinary things look routine,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said. “The free kick goal came just when we needed to break the game open. It was masterful.”

Dembele added to the lead with a well-placed shot from outside the area in the 75th, and Messi sealed the victory with goals in the 77th and 87th minutes. Dembele used a nifty move to get past two defenders before making a run toward the goal and striking his long-range shot into the far corner. It was the fifth goal of the campaign for Dembele, surpassing his total from last season.

Messi’s second goal came after he received a perfect pass by Ivan Rakitic inside the area and calmly sent a low shot into the far corner. He completed his first hat trick of the season after Luis Suarez set him up on a counterattack.

PSV forward Hirving Lozano had a goal disallowed for offside in the 83rd, after Umtiti was sent off after a foul on Lozano while trying to stop a breakaway.

Barcelona, which leads the Spanish league with four wins from four matches, dominated possession and was in control throughout the match, with PSV threatening only a few times on counterattacks. The Dutch club gained some momentum halfway through second half but wasn’t able to capitalize on its brief dominance.

“With the score at 1-0, it was dangerous every time they attacked,” Valverde said. “But after the second goal we played better, even with 10 men.”

Succeeding in the Champions League is one of Barcelona’s main goals this season after struggling in the European competition in recent years. The Catalan club won the European title in 2015 but was eliminated in the quarterfinals the last three seasons in a row. Last year it relinquished a three-goal advantage from the first leg against Roma.

PSV, back in the Champions League after a one-year absence, is winless in seven matches at the group stage of the European competition.

The game was one of two early kickoffs, a change meant to maximize television audiences. Another six games started simultaneously at 1900 GMT, 15 minutes later than in previous seasons.

PSV is coached by Mark van Bommel, who won the Champions League as a player with Barcelona in 2006. PSV is in the group stage for the 16th time but the Dutch club’s only success in the continental competition came before the inception of the Champions League when it lifted the European Cup in 1988.

