Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez out for up to six weeks

Manchester United’s Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez is facing up to a six-week spell on the sidelines due to a knee ligament injury, according to coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. “He might be out for, it was a bad knee injury, so if it is four weeks or six weeks. Hopefully he will recover quickly,” Solskjaer told a news conference on Tuesday ahead of his team’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Paris St Germain.

Advertising

Sanchez, 30, injured the medial ligament in his right knee during United’s 3-2 Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday. However, he is expected to be fit to represent Chile at the Copa America, which starts on June 14, national team physio Pedro Onate told Chilean newspaper El Mercurio.

Sanchez could return for United’s last two league games against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, but any setback in his rehabilitation would mean he has played his last match this season.

United are already without a host of players for Wednesday’s clash at PSG due to injury, while midfielder Paul Pogba is suspended for the tie.

They trail 2-0 on aggregate after losing the first leg at Old Trafford.

PSG’s Cavani faces late fitness test for United clash

Edinson Cavani faces a late fitness test ahead of Paris St Germain’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Manchester United at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night, coach Thomas Tuchel said. The Uruguay striker, who picked up a thigh injury last month and missed his club’s 2-0 win in the first leg at Old Trafford, has taken part in the last two training sessions.

“He took part in the last two training sessions in full, but we are going to wait until tomorrow,” Tuchel told a news conference on Tuesday.

“We have decided to wait and make a decision on his participation in the game tomorrow.” Tuchel’s counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said scoring the first goal would be crucial for United to overturn the deficit — a scenario that Tuchel did not rule out.

“Our goal will also be to score the first goal,” he said with a smile. “But we have to play with calm and confidence, be aggressive and compact. We also have to be careful but not scared.

Advertising

“They might score first, but we have to be ready to react if that happens.”