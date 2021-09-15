Poor discipline cost us, says Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire said poor discipline cost his side in their 2-1 Champions League defeat to Young Boys on Tuesday, but insisted there was plenty of time left to turn things around. United had taken an early lead through Cristiano Ronaldo and appeared on course to get this season’s Champions League campaign off to a winning start, but Young Boys turned things around in dramatic style in the second half.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s 35th-minute sending off proved costly, with no side going on to win the Champions League previously after losing their opening match in the competition’s history.”Of course, discipline is a huge part of tournament football,” Maguire said.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being tackled by BSC Young Boys’ Mohamed Ali Camara. (REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann) Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being tackled by BSC Young Boys’ Mohamed Ali Camara. (REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

“If this was a knockout game and we got knocked out of the competition because we went down to 10 men, everyone would be kicking ourselves.”We’re fortunate it is the first game of the group and have loads of time to bounce back from it.”The winning goal in the 95th minute came about after a defensive mistake from substitute Jesse Lingard, who woefully underhit a back pass.

Maguire, however, refused to blame the winger for the defeat.”With Jesse, no footballer likes making mistakes but it’s obviously part and parcel of the game,” Maguire added.”We’re humans, every footballer makes mistakes, we’ll learn from it, he’ll learn from it. He’ll pick himself up and be ready to go on Sunday (against West Ham).

“Young Boys coach David Wagner was delighted with his side’s famous victory.”We showed what we can do, we deserved it,” Wagner said.”It is an incredible night for this club. You can see what it means to the fans, after they have been kept away for so long.”