Champions League: Man City beat Dortmund, Madrid trump Liverpool to return to semis

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola celebrates with goal scorer Manchester City's Phil Foden during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City at the Signal Iduna Park stadium in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)

Pep Guardiola shared an emotional moment with goal scorer Phil Foden as Manchester City ended its run of failure in the Champions League quarterfinals Wednesday, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 for a 4-2 aggregate win.

Jude Bellingham scored to put Dortmund on course for an upset win before City hit back through a penalty by Riyad Mahrez and Foden’s goal.

Guardiola reached the semifinals with City at the fifth attempt, matching the club’s best ever result under his predecessor Manuel Pellegrini in 2016. City goes on to face Paris Saint-Germain.

“For the club it’s so important, we cannot deny,” Guardiola said. “Of course we want more.”

He praised PSG for knocking out “the best team in the world” — Bayern Munich — in the quarterfinals, “so we will see what will happen.”

Guardiola said Tuesday he expected to be labeled “a failure” if Dortmund became the fourth club in a row to eliminate City in a Champions League quarterfinal, after Lyon last year and before that Tottenham and Liverpool. Monaco beat City in the round of 16 in 2017 in Guardiola’s first season.

Dortmund’s goalkeeper Marwin Hitz fails to stop a shot by Manchester City’s Phil Foden during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City at the Signal Iduna Park stadium in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Federico Gambarini/Pool via AP) Dortmund’s goalkeeper Marwin Hitz fails to stop a shot by Manchester City’s Phil Foden during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City at the Signal Iduna Park stadium in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Federico Gambarini/Pool via AP)

“We are incredibly happy today to reach the semifinals,” Guardiola told broadcaster Sky. ”The guys deserve it because what they have done in this season is incredible.” Guardiola added that City would celebrate with “a lot of wine tonight” before preparing to face Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday.

Bellingham, Dortmund’s 17-year-old English midfielder, put the German club ahead when he scored in the 15th minute after City defender Ruben Dias blocked Mahmoud Dahoud’s shot. That leveled the aggregate score 2-2, with Dortmund ahead on away goals.

Bellingham became the second-youngest player to score in a Champions League knockout game at 17 years, 289 days. Bojan Krkic was 72 days younger when he scored for Barcelona against Schalke in 2008.

City then laid siege to the Dortmund goal, with Kevin De Bruyne hitting the crossbar. And Dortmund handed City the breakthrough early in the second half when Emre Can gave away a penalty by heading a cross onto his arm. Mahrez put City back in control when he blasted the 55th-minute spot kick into the top right, past stand-in goalkeeper Marwin Hitz.

Dortmund was unhappy with the penalty call against Can, a week after Bellingham had a goal ruled out in the first leg in disputed circumstances.

Manchester City vs Dortmund Highlights:

Chasing another goal to force extra time, Dortmund pushed up, but could only muster an off-target header from Mats Hummels at a free kick. City took advantage of the space which opened up to pressure Dortmund.

Foden, who also scored in the first leg last week, made sure of the win in the 75th with a low shot past Hitz from the edge of the box off a short corner routine. He ran straight to Guardiola on the touchline to celebrate with a hug.

The loss means Dortmund could face an exodus of talented young players at the end of the season. Part of the appeal to talents like striker Erling Haaland and forward Jadon Sancho — the latter injured for this game — has been Dortmund’s consistent Champions League appearances as a way to develop their skills and show off to potential buyers. With Dortmund sitting fifth in the Bundesliga, it’s on course for the far less appealing Europa League.

Madrid beats Liverpool to return to Champions League semis

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, left, jumps for the ball with Real Madrid’s Nacho during a Champions League quarter final second leg match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, left, jumps for the ball with Real Madrid’s Nacho during a Champions League quarter final second leg match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England , Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Zinedine Zidane has shown Jürgen Klopp just how to turn a season around.

Zidane is leading Real Madrid into the semifinals of the Champions League. Klopp will finish the season without a trophy.

A 0-0 draw at Anfield in the quarterfinals on Wednesday protected a 3-1 advantage from the first leg for Madrid. The record 13-time European champions are back in the semifinals — where Chelsea awaits — for the first time since 2018 when Zidane lifted the European Cup for a third consecutive season by beating Klopp’s Liverpool in the final.

“We’re all pulling together,” Zidane said, “and this side always does that and it always wants more.”

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Highlights:

The victory in the 2018 final was Zidane’s last game before ending his first stint in charge. He was tempted back in 2019 following disappointing results, but this season looked to be unraveling just a few months ago.

Trailing Atletico Madrid by 10 points in La Liga in January, the defending champions are now just a single point behind and the double is on.

“We have to be really happy with what we’re doing at the moment,” Zidane said. “It’s been a complicated season.”

For Liverpool, it’s turning into a miserable season — which is now sure to end without a trophy.

It’s quite a comedown for Klopp’s side, which won the Champions League in 2019 — after losing the 2018 final to Madrid — and ended a 30-year English championship drought by winning the Premier League by an 18-point margin in 2020.

Now Liverpool is struggling to even make the Champions League places, sitting three points outside the top four with seven games to go.

Liverpool created chance after chance but Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane could find no way past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and a makeshift defense that stifled a front three that has endured a season of frustration.

“We knew we had the first leg advantage, but we played to win,” Madrid midfielder Casemiro said. “They played with a lot of intensity, they’ve got a great team and coach, bit we worked hard. We didn’t rest on our laurels, and that’s ultimately what decided it.”

A scene of many memorable European comebacks, Anfield lacked the fans who have so often inspired Liverpool in similar situations.

“You can’t not take the chances we had tonight,” said Liverpool midfielder James Milner, who had an early shot pushed over by Courtois. “We had more than enough chances to do what we needed to and we didn’t take them.”

The only way Liverpool supporters could make their presence felt was outside the stadium with a red haze of flares greeting the teams before the game — and one of the Madrid buses being hit by an object that smashed a window.

“We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madrid’s team bus being damaged during its arrival to Anfield this evening,” Liverpool said in a statement. “It is totally unacceptable and shameful behavior of a few individuals. We sincerely apologize to our visitors for any distress caused.”