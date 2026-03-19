How a tactical change and big win has eased Arne Slot’s life at Liverpool

Liverpool 4, Galatasaray 0. Arne Slot has laid to rest, at least temporarily, rumours of sacking that were swirling around this week with his side demolishing their Champions League quarter-final opponents. But more than just Liverpool scoring big, which they have done on occasion this season (6 vs Qarabağ, 5 vs Frankfurt, etc), it was the style of play and the setup of Slot that fans will be most happy about.

On a broader note, this has been the pattern for several English teams who have looked more fluent in less physical shores of Europe than in England. But a tactical switch too profited the Dutchman teetering on the brink.

For a majority of the season Slot has opted for a 4-2-3-1, with both wingers operating out wide and a central striker ready for crosses into the box. The full backs, Jeremie Frimpong (though scarcely available) and Miloš Kerkez, would frequently make runs forward for crosses and layoffs. Against Galatasaray in the first leg, their (Joe Gomez on the right) average position was behind the midfielders, being relegated to sparse runs and clearances. Crucially, Mohamed Salah has been used out wide, far from the box with the team relying on his playmaking and dribbling to carry the ball into the box. But Salah is not the player he was last season. A haul of 10 goals and 9 assists are good stats for most players, but this currently stands far and away as the worst season for him in a Liverpool shirt. Just last year, he finished with 34 goals and 23 assists, a sign that he was nowhere near done in the top level, but it has been a struggle so far. But this match has turned things around.

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Against Galatasaray, Liverpool were set up in 4-1-2-1-2 formation, with two players attacking through the middle, as opposed to a traditional striker and two wingers. Hugo Ekitiké was on the left and Mohamed Salah on the right. Florian Wirtz operated in the space behind them, mostly on the left and played through balls to those running in behind the defence. Jeremie Frimpong and Miloš Kerkez were used more aggressively, playing on the same line as the midfield and constantly overlapping in the space on the wings. The midfield of Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister finally clicked after months of dysfunction. Gravenberch occupied a deeper position (where he often functions as his best), picking up passes, breaking the opposition’s press and distributing wisely. Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, playing ahead of him, were combative, relentlessly fighting for loose balls. The hard aggressive pressing had been missing in the past.

Galatasaray’s goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakır makes a save in front of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 match between Liverpool and Galatasaray. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Galatasaray’s goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakır makes a save in front of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 match between Liverpool and Galatasaray. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Though he had a rough first half, with a handful of chances missed along with a penalty, all it took was 11 minutes for Salah to show his class in his new position, closer to the box like an inside forward in a hybrid front-two with Ekitiké. After a beautiful pass by Mac Allister that split Galatasaray’s backline, Salah delivered a perfectly weighted pass (on his weaker right foot) to Ekitike which was dispatched with ease. Two minutes later, Wirtz scooped up a pass that was struck first-time by the Egyptian, disrupting the keeper’s positioning and allowing Gravenberch to slot in the rebound. All that was missing was a goal, and the one he scored may as well have made up for all that he had done wrong before. Almost telekinetically, Wirtz and Salah combined for a quick one-two and the winger rolled back the years with a finish that can be described as vintage Salah.

This was the Liverpool that fans had hoped to see after a blockbuster transfer market splurge of £450 million after winning the league the season before. Arne Slot himself was heavily animated on the touchline, screaming and running around, reminding the Anfield faithful of the German who came before him. Maybe the players saw their manager so agitated and full of life and it ignited a fire under them to push harder with so much on the line. The tactical changes Slot made were evident from the get go, incessantly creating chances racking up 15 shots in the first 45 alone. Individual brilliance from this talented crop of players was lacking throughout the season, but this match provided a glimpse of what is possible.

Liverpool fans will be first to be wary of a fake dawn, but this kind of performance on such a crucial night under the Anfield lights will be sure to help Slot remind the crowd that he is the best man for the job.

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)