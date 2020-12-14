Champions League last-16 draw: Barcelona to meet PSG, Juventus up against Porto

Lionel Messi's Barcelona will face Neymar's PSG in the Champions League Round of 16. (File)

The last-16 draw for the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League was done on Monday, with the sides to face each other in the eight pre-quarter finals being announced.

Here is the last-16 draw:

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Manchester City

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Atlético Madrid v Chelsea

RB Leipzig v Liverpool

Porto v Juventus

Barcelona v PSG

Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta v Real Madrid

While Lionel Messi and Neymar going up against each other in a blockbuster Barcelona vs PSG match headlines the line-up, there are a few more exciting duels as well. For Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, there is a return to Germany, to face RB Leipzig. For Cristiano Ronaldo there is return to Portugal, where Juventus will be up against Porto, traditional rivals of Ronaldo’s boyhood club Sporting Lisbon.

Italian clubs Atalanta, who will be attempting to repeat last year’s heroics, and Lazio, who have qualified for this stage for the first time in two decades, have been drawn against heavyweights Real Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively.

