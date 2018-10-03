Champions League Group F: Manchester City earn late win at Hoffenheim through David Silva

The Premier League champions and current leaders, urgently needed a win after their opening week Group F defeat at home by Olympique Lyonnais. (Source: AP) The Premier League champions and current leaders, urgently needed a win after their opening week Group F defeat at home by Olympique Lyonnais. (Source: AP)

Manchester City overcame a first-minute setback to relaunch their Champions League campaign with what manager Pep Guardiola hailed as an “important” 2-1 victory at Hoffenheim, clinched by a late David Silva winner, on Tuesday.

The Premier League champions and current leaders, urgently needing a win after their opening week Group F defeat at home by Olympique Lyonnais, had been rocked by an Ishak Belfodil goal after just 44 seconds.

Sergio Aguero’s equaliser seven minutes later seemed to have set them back on course as they dominated most of the match but the Bundesliga side, set up in an attacking 4-3-3 mode and dangerous on the break, held firm until Silva cashed in on a late defensive error.

Guardiola felt it was another major learning experience for his side, who had looked as if they could be frustrated and deprived of a win they deserved when denied a clear-cut second-half penalty.

“After losing the first game, it was important that we didn’t lose today,” he told BT Sport.

“We need to live this type of experience as a club to improve, to get better. You cannot make the next steps if you don’t suffer or live this kind of experience, where you have to fight against everything.” Hoffenheim’s home debut in the Champions League group stages at their Rhein-Neckar-Arena started perfectly for the high-flying ‘village club’ who have come so far so quickly in the Bundesliga, with Algerian Belfodil latching on to a neat through ball from Kerem Demirbay to slot home.

The quickest goal City had ever conceded in the competition was another shock to their system after their loss to Lyon, their only defeat of the season in any competition so far.

Normal service was quickly resumed, though, when a fine ball from Silva found Leroy Sane, outstanding on his return to Germany, who picked out Aguero to bundle home his eighth goal in 10 matches this season.

Raheem Sterling, after a lightning end-to-end break, and Aguero, who was a livewire all evening, went close to putting City ahead as they piled on the pressure.

Yet after the break, 31-year-old Julian Nagelsmann’s side, reflecting the enterprise of the youngest manager in Champions League history, held on staunchly as City ramped up their attacks.

It seemed as if Guardiola’s men would be deprived of the win when Sane was clearly brought down in the penalty area in the second half when rounding goalkeeper Oliver Baumann but no penalty was awarded.

Asked about the penalty, Guardiola, who had been back on the touchline after serving a one-match European ban, said he would not comment because he did not want to end up back in the stands.

His side kept their patience, though, and David Silva’s quick thinking, robbing central defender Stefan Posch in the box and shooting home a sharp left-footed winner took them on to three points in the group.

Hoffenheim were left on one point with Lyon, on three points, hosting Shakhtar Donetsk later on Tuesday.

“We knew we had 15 points to fight for and we now have three. Now it’s in our hands unlike before and, of course, we cannot make the mistake we did against Lyon,” said Guardiola, whose men next face two matches against Shakhtar.

Lyon rebound from two down behind closed doors to earn draw

Olympique Lyonnais produced a stirring fightback to claw back two superb goals from Shakhtar Donetsk’s Junior Moraes and rescue a 2-2 draw behind closed doors in a thrilling end-to-end contest at their Groupama Stadium on Tuesday.

Lyon, serving a one-game crowd ban for trouble caused by their fans during their Europa League tie against CSKA Moscow in March, looked set to pay the price as their early performance fell as flat as the atmosphere in the eerily-silent 59,000-seat arena.

Looking nothing like the inspired, organised outfit that had defeated Manchester City sensationally 2-1 in England in their opening Group F match, Lyon were outplayed in the first half and deservedly fell behind just before the break to a superb left-foot strike from Moraes.

The Brazilian then doubled the lead with an even better second 10 minutes after halftime, curling his slide rule, side-footed effort into the corner from a narrow angle.

Suddenly if belatedly, Lyon roused themselves, with Moussa Dembele finally heading one back in the 70th minute after having already missed two fine chances and Leo Dubois striking his first goal for the club just a couple of minutes later.

Both sides hunted for the winner with abandon in the last quarter with, first the Ukrainians looking as if they might collapse under the fightback but then almost stealing victory with a late flourish when a shot from substitute Olarenwaju Kayode struck the bar.

The draw left Lyon still at the head of the table on four points but Manchester City, who had earlier won 2-1 at Hoffenheim, took over in second place with three points as Shakhtar had to settle for a second successive 2-2 draw.

