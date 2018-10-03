Champions League Group E: Bayern Munich held to 1-1 draw by youthful Ajax

Bayern struggled to build on their advantage and their recent slump continued as they battled to keep a vibrant Ajax at bay. (Source: AP) Bayern struggled to build on their advantage and their recent slump continued as they battled to keep a vibrant Ajax at bay. (Source: AP)

Fullback Noussair Mazraoui earned a youthful Ajax side a 1-1 draw at misfiring Bayern Munich in their Champions League Group E clash at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

The visitors had the better chances in their bid to become the first Dutch club ever to win at Bayern having fallen behind early on to a Mats Hummels header.

Bayern struggled to build on their advantage and their recent slump continued as they battled to keep a vibrant Ajax at bay. Both teams moved to four points from their two games.

They began well with Hummels given space in the box to head home an excellent Arjen Robben cross.

But Ajax, captained by 19-year-old Matthijs de Ligt, showed no signs of wilting and were level midway through the first half with an expertly-worked equaliser.

Mazraoui played a one-two with Dusan Tadic and sprinted into the box to score his first goal for the club.

Hummels was given another free header, this time from a corner, but planted his effort over the bar, while a rasping 35-yard shot from the lively Hakim Ziyech stung the palms of Manuel Neuer in the home goal.

Tadic should have put Ajax ahead just after halftime when he was left unmarked inside the box, but could only provide a weak volley from David Neres’s cross with just Neuer to beat.

Nicolas Tagliafico also shot meekly at the goalkeeper and Donny van de Beek fired wide from 10-yards from Tadic’s flick with the goal gaping.

Lasse Schone then saw his late free kick palmed onto the crossbar by a diving Neuer.

Bayern have now gone three gakes without a win in all competitions.

Ten-man Benfica squander two-goal lead then snatch win at AEK

Benfica played the entire second half with 10 men and squandered a two-goal lead before claiming a thrilling 3-2 win away to AEK Athens in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Substitute Alfa Semedo snatched the winner in the 74th minute, almost immediately after the Greeks had missed a golden opportunity to go 3-2 ahead themselves.

The win ended Benfica’s run of eight successive defeats in the Champions League proper, including all their group games last season.

In a match between two sides who lost their opening Group E games, Benfica raced to a two-goal lead in 15 minutes through Haris Seferovic and Alex Grimaldo. Seferovic turned in a rebound after Vasilios Barkas parried a shot from Gedson Fernandes and Grimaldo slipped in behind Tasos Bakasetas to head in Pizzi’s looping cross as the Greek defence was twice caught napping.

Benfica were in complete control, often exchanging leisurely passes in midfield, but the game changed completely after central defender Ruben Dias was given a second yellow card for dangerous play in first half stoppage time.

A revitalised AEK came flying out of the blocks after the break and pulled level with two close-range goals from Viktor Klonaridis in a 10-minute spell.

Benfica were on the ropes and Klonaridis could have delivered the knockout blow when he was put clear through against Odisseas Vlachodimos but the goalkeeper made a superb reflex save.

Instead, Benfica went down the other end of the pitch and Guinea-Bissau-born Semedo caught out Barkas with a shot from outside the area to stun the Olympic stadium.

