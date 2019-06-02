Champions League glory impossible without Jurgen Klopp, says Jordan Henderson

Liverpool would not have been able to achieve Champions League glory without Juergen Klopp as the German coach has created something special at the club, captain Jordan Henderson has said.

Advertising

The German inherited a team in decline when he succeeded Brendan Rodgers in October 2015 but has overseen a remarkable transformation which culminated in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

“Without this manager this is impossible,” Henderson told reporters. “You go through tough times in a season, but what he has done since coming in is unbelievable.

“There’s such a togetherness, he has created a special dressing room – all the praise goes to the manager. Now we must keep going and kick on.”

Advertising

Mohamed Salah’s second-minute penalty put Liverpool in charge in their second consecutive Champions League final appearance after last year’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Tottenham rallied in the second half and caused Liverpool all sorts of problems until Divock Origi’s angled finish into the bottom corner sealed the victory late in the game, handing Liverpool their first Champions League triumph since 2005.

Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold said the triumph was just reward for his side’s spectacular campaign, in which they earned a staggering 97 points in the Premier League but still missed out on the title to Manchester City.

“It is hard to put into words. The season we have had, we deserved it more than any other team. We have done something special,” he said.

The England defender also dismissed the suggestion his side had not performed at their best in the final.

“We will not look back and think it was sluggish game, we will see we are European champions.

“I am just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true.”