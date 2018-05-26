Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League final build-up highlights

Marcelo on tonight's final

What does Real Madrid's second captain Marcelo have to say on the fnal? “Anything can happen in a final. We’ve been excellent in training, prepared well and we won’t change anything from what we normally do. The most important thing is to give your all, do everything you can.”

On winning the Champions League? “Each Champions League title is a different memory, but I don’t keep it in my mind. I think this would be too much of a burden because it is already been and gone. We played, we won and it is already in the past. We’re in 2018 now and we only think about the present. What happened in the past doesn't count.”

On playing for Real Madrid? “Before I joined [in 2007], I already knew Real Madrid were a great club, but since I’ve been here for so long, the club has taught me a great deal. I’ve been taught the values of this club. I’m very proud to be part of the club’s history. More than pride, it is a big responsibility.”