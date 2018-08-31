Follow Us:
Friday, August 31, 2018
Liverpool relishing PSG, Napoli battles in Europe: Juergen Klopp

Liverpool relishing PSG, Napoli battles in Europe: Juergen Klopp

The Merseyside outfit were drawn in Group C alongside French champions PSG, Italy's Napoli and Serbia's 1991 European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade.

By: Reuters | Published: August 31, 2018 4:24:20 pm
Juergen Klopp believes Liverpool’s Brazilian trio of Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho will particularly enjoy facing PSG as they battle against international teammate Neymar. (Source: Reuters) 
Liverpool are looking forward to facing off against Paris St Germain and Napoli in the group stage of the Champions League, with manager Juergen Klopp anticipating a tough run in the tournament. The Merseyside outfit were drawn in Group C alongside French champions PSG, Italy’s Napoli and Serbia’s 1991 European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade, who qualified for the group stage for the first time, and Klopp is relishing the challenge.

The German boss believes Liverpool’s Brazilian trio of Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho will particularly enjoy facing PSG as they battle against international teammate Neymar. “Facing Neymar will be, for our Brazilian guys, like meeting a friend again and all that stuff. It’s a big challenge, but for all the others it is a big challenge to face us,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official website.

“Napoli, we beat them in pre-season but it goes without saying these two games will be completely a different challenge.” Liverpool open their Champions League campaign at home to PSG on Sept. 18 but will turn their immediate attention to Saturday’s Premier League trip to Leicester City.

