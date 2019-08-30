Cristiano Ronaldo says he hopes to have a dinner with Lionel Messi one day

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is among the most discussed in world football, but the Portuguese star said Thursday he hoped to have dinner with the Argentinian at least once in the future.

The world’s two biggest football stars were sitting next to each other for the UEFA awards ceremony when Ronaldo was asked about the Barcelona legend, and he admitted he missed the rivalry since leaving Real Madrid for Juventus last summer.

“We shared the stage, me and him for 15 years,” Ronaldo told BT Sport. “I don’t know if it has ever happened in football before, it’s not easy.”

“We have a good relationship, we have not had a dinner together yet, but I hope in the future,” Ronaldo said.

“Of course I miss playing in Spain, we had that battle over the last 15 years. He pushed me and I pushed him as well, it’s good to be part of the history of football,” he said.

Ronaldo refused to be drawn into answering a question on his retirement and said he could carry on playing as long as Messi, despite the Argentine being two years younger.

“Well, he’s two years younger than me,” Ronaldo added. “But I think I look good for my age. I hope to be here next year and in two years, three years.”

Perhaps dinner in 🇮🇹 Milan on 23 September? 😏 We’ll find out on Monday whether they should start calling around to find a table 🍽️ Will these two be among #TheBest FIFA Men’s Player top three? 🌟🌟🌟pic.twitter.com/mgdGoCPxCx — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) August 30, 2019

