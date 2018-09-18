Champions League: After perfect Premier League start, Liverpool face PSG challenge in opening match

Edinson Cavani has scored eight goals against English teams in Champions League.. (AP Photo) Edinson Cavani has scored eight goals against English teams in Champions League.. (AP Photo)

One of the most iconic and prestigious footballing event the Champions League is all set to return on Tuesday night with heavyweight clashes. Paris Saint Germain will be traveling to England to take on last years runner-up Liverpool.

Liverpool, on the other hand, may find itself in a tricky situation as Roberto Firmino is still uncertain to make an appearence in the clash against French League toppers PSG. Meanwhile, it will also be intresting to see how Neymar and Kylian Mbappe handle the Liverpool defense, which has just conceeded two goals in their last five Premier League encounters.

In other events across Europe, we will see Spurs taking on Inter Milan, who are making its way back in European top footballing competition after a long gap of seven years. Spurs will head to San Siro, in the absence of their regular captain Hugo Lloris and star mid-fielder Dele Alli who are yet to regain 100 per cent match fitness after sustaining injuries during their national duties. Battered with injuries, Mauricio Pochettino’s side will aim for a win in their Champions League opener against Inter, after suffering back to back defeats back in the Premier League.

In Spain, Catalan giants Barcelona takes on PSV, while AS Monaco will be up against an equally matched Atletico Madrid in their Group A encounter.

With almost all the top teams clashing against each other in the Champions League, lets take a look at some numbers:

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain

James Milner, who is currently in terrific form, last season equalled Neymar’s record of the maximum number of assists by a player in one Champions League season. Neymar in 2003-04 season had assisted eight times.

Edinson Cavani, who’s absence was felt during Uruguay’s game against France during World Cup quarterfinals in Russia, has scored eight goals against English teams in the 14 Champions League matches.

Inter Milan v Tottenham Hotspur

Inter are back in the Champions League after a long rest of seven years.

Kane has nine goals in the 10 Champions League matches he has played. If Kane strikes on Tuesday then it will make him one among the fastest players to score 10 goals in Champions League. Retired Brazlian footballer Adriano, Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have previously scored 10 goals in 11 appearences.

Barcelona v PSV

Barcelona are unbeaten at home in Champions league since May 2013, when Bayern Munich hammered the Spanish Giants 3-0. Out of their last 26 Champions League games at the Camp Nou, Barcelona have won 24.

Current PSV coach Mark van Bommel was a member of the Barcelona squad when it defeated Arsenal in the Champions League final in 2006. He has a total of nine appearence for the Catalan club in the Champions League.

Monaco v Atletico Madrid

Monaco has been unable to keep clean sheet in their last 14 Champions League encounters.

Alteico Madrid, who enjoys a fair amount of supremacy in Spain, will feature in its sixth consecutive Champions League campaign, the longest run in their history. On the six occasions the team has managed to reach the final twice, in 2013-14 and 2015-16.

Galatasaray v Lokomotiv Moscow

Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera has managed to keep only two clean sheets in the 27 Champions League matches.

Lokomotiv Moscow manager Yuri Semin has been the backbone behind the team’s qualification in Champions League. He has been incharge of the team in all the 26 Champions League matches played by Lokomotiv Moscow.

Schalke v Porto

Porto, who last lifted the Champions League trophy back in 2004 under Jose Mourinhio, have made it to the group stages of the tournament for the 23rd time, which equals the record held by Barcelona and Real Madrid. They are yet to progess further than the quarter finals since 2004.

Schalke have reached the knockout stages of the tournament in each of their previous five appearances. They also reached the semi-finals back in 2010-11.

Club Brugge v Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund’s star and German footballer Marco Reus has delivered four assists and scored 12 times in his last 16 Champions League appearence.

Red Star Belgrade v Napoli

Napoli were eliminated from the Champions League in 2013-14 despite earning 12 points in the group stages.

