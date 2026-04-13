Comebacks & redemption in the script as European football giants eye Champions League semis

The fire of comeback will light up the grand cathedrals of European football this midweek. Barcelona travel to Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano arena, inspired by their vivid memories of fightbacks; El Clasico rivals Real Madrid board the flight to Munich aroused by memories of revival, stirred by their European conquests; Arsenal seek redemption from their domestic travails whereas Sporting CP quietly believe that they could orchestrate a coup, like Jose Mourinho’s Porto heroes accomplished at Old Trafford 23 years ago. European glory is the last lease of hope for averting the pink slip, half- typed already, for Liverpool manager Arne Slot. The task is simple: Topple Europe’s best team, PSG, holders and near-flawless.

Fates and destinies are intertwined in a complex coming together of Europe’s giants. Leads are fragile, paths steep and slippery, and like a treacherous mirror, reflections of teams look different in Europe and domestic leagues. Barcelona have one-and-a-half hands on the La Liga title, Lamine Yamal and pals hammered Diego Simeone’s men twice in the league, once in the Copa Del Rey, yet stumbled in the first leg of the quarterfinals, shocked at Simeone’s well-worn sit-and- counterattack strategy. It was Atletico’s first win at Nou Camp since 2006, underpinned by moments of high-class passing sequence and an air-scything free-kick goal by Julian Alvarez, inspired by idol and now compatriot Lionel Messi.

The biggest dilemma for Barcelona gaffer Hansi Flick is to shed or not his high defensive line, which is suicidal against a counter-punching, defensively-organised Atletico. They could door-bolt Flick’s men, although they can detonate the toughest doors with their ammo. Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski could blow defences into smithereens, but Simeone could construct impossibly-difficult mazes.

Simeone is the unflinching outlier of Spanish football, instilling every batch with bark and bite, coping with defections of their stalwarts, punching above the weight and riches of Spain’s glitterati and galacticos. A Champions League crown, once denied by Real Madrid, is the yearning that fuels the Argentine manager.

The quest for the first title drives the juddering Arsenal machine too. Their league form is unravelling, the quadruple pursuit has been crushed, but the winds of Europe bring them comfort. In the continent, they have played without burden, ghosts or baggage. The football had been free-flowing, the cohesion has been exemplary. Unbeaten yet, the bad news is that the only team that has shaken them in the Champions League has been Sporting CP.

Barca’s front three could blow defences into smithereens, but Simeone could construct impossibly-difficult mazes. (AP Photo) Barca’s front three could blow defences into smithereens, but Simeone could construct impossibly-difficult mazes. (AP Photo)

Rui Borges’s group is young and vibrant, blending the characteristic Portuguese resolve with technical brilliance. The shadows of the home defeat against Bournemouth could still linger, and unless Arsenal impose themselves in the early passage, their entire season could crumble and the dejection could spill onto the weekend fixture against Manchester City.

Stuttering engine

Maybe, it is fatigue, or the injuries to key personnel, but Arsenal have looked disjointed in the last fortnight, blunt at the front and staid in the middle, running on fumes stoked by an overworked midfield engine Declan Rice. Borghes would have made the Bournemouth match a compulsory watch in team meetings.

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Arsenal have to thank their rubbery-limbed goalkeeper David Raya for keeping them in the game; just as Bayern Munich fans would sing hymns on Manuel Neuer (aged 40!) for repelling nine shots on goals, at least half of them destined for the net but for his spidery interventions.

“We won’t win the competition without more of these kinds of performances,” manager Vincent Kompany, who was far from pleased at his team’s vulnerability at the back, would say.

He would know that a one-goal lead is tempting fate against 15-time champions Real Madrid. The first episode was thrilling, prompting Kompany to reflect: “This is why you guys come to these games.”

The second act is worthy of a final in grandeur and personalities. “It won’t be easy but if there’s any team that can do it, it’s Real Madrid,” caretaker manager Alvaro Arbeloa said. No one argues.

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The Reds conceptualised the most unimaginable heists in Champions League history in Istanbul, 21 years ago. They would require a night as memorable as that at Anfield. PSG are not only the champions, but the benchmark. Unlike the last edition, they endured the odd stumble, but since February have seemed invulnerable. Doubters could rewatch their 27-pass goal in the first leg, as close to footballing purism this season. The finishing touches of Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, floating past the Liverpool defenders, ignoring the hacks and shirt tugs, swaying and sliding away from their challengers, wrong-footing one of them, and pasting the ball into the far corner, was as hypnotic as the one-touch passes that preceded it, and the defence-splitting angled pass from Joao Neves.

Liverpool would pray for a PSG off-day, the faithful raising the decibels, slices of fortune and a night of miracle. PSG would need just a routine day.

But the Champions League has witnessed strange nights and stranger results. Either way, a night of heartbreaks, renewals and redemption await the midweek in Europe’s grandest footballing cathedrals.