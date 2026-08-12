Challenged by wars, Subroto Cup turns spotlight inwards

When the 2026 edition begins in New Delhi on August 18, only two of the 107 teams across three age categories will have crossed an international border to get there - Both from Sri Lanka. (File)

There is a quiet irony in the Subroto Cup’s logo. Five words sit beneath the familiar emblem – Subroto Cup International Football Tournament – but it is the word in the middle that has increasingly become the hardest to live up to. For decades, the inter-school football tournament has tried to be truly ‘international.’ Brazil’s Athletico Paranaense, once the club of Fernandinho, and Ukraine’s Dynamo Kyiv, where Andriy Shevchenko made his name, are among its champions. Pelé and Rivaldo have been among the dignitaries who have graced this competition.

Having embraced the idea of football without borders for years, it is now beginning to feel the weight of the world increasingly defined by them. When the 2026 edition begins in New Delhi on August 18, only two of the 107 teams across three age categories will have crossed an international border to get there – Both from Sri Lanka.