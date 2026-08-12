Challenged by wars, Subroto Cup turns spotlight inwards

Shuvaditya Bose is a Deputy Copy Editor at the sports desk of The Indian Express. ... Read More
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- Subroto Cup
There is a quiet irony in the Subroto Cup’s logo. Five words sit beneath the familiar emblem – Subroto Cup International Football Tournament – but it is the word in the middle that has increasingly become the hardest to live up to. For decades, the inter-school football tournament has tried to be truly ‘international.’ Brazil’s Athletico Paranaense, once the club of Fernandinho, and Ukraine’s Dynamo Kyiv, where Andriy Shevchenko made his name, are among its champions. Pelé and Rivaldo have been among the dignitaries who have graced this competition.
Having embraced the idea of football without borders for years, it is now beginning to feel the weight of the world increasingly defined by them. When the 2026 edition begins in New Delhi on August 18, only two of the 107 teams across three age categories will have crossed an international border to get there – Both from Sri Lanka.
The absence is not for want of trying. Air Marshal S Sivakumar VSM attributed the lack of foreign teams to geopolitical tensions and wars.
“We had invited many teams, and people were ready to participate. Unfortunately, the geopolitical situation has been such that only teams from Sri Lanka could come from our neighbourhood. The other teams probably would have participated, but you know the situation – there are two or three wars happening simultaneously. I believe that may be the reason why we haven’t had more international participation,” he told the reporters on Wednesday.
However, in their fight to stay relevant, the organisers have recalibrated their approach – the focus is now on providing a developmental pathway for Indians. Under an MoU signed with the AIFF in 2023, the cream of each edition is assembled as ‘Subroto XI’ and given an opportunity to compete in AIFF youth competitions.
“There are talent scouts who will be going around and identifying talent. Quite a few young players who have featured in the Subroto Cup have subsequently been picked up by different clubs. One of our players was even selected for the national team,” said Sivakumar. The player in question is Manipur’s Lemmet Tangvah, who has represented India at the U-20 level.